Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Has Cut Its Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Stake by $73.60 Million; Stock Rose; Lyrical Asset Management LP Increases Stake in National Oilwell Varco (NOV)

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) by 76.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 2.30 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.91% with the market. The hedge fund held 700,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.51 million, down from 3.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $36.47. About 327,738 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 7.20% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 23/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 29; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss $66.7M; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 35c; 20/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Balchem, Beacon Roofing Supply, Rice Midstream Partners LP, LTC Properties, Ubiq; 12/03/2018 Beacon Roofing at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc

Lyrical Asset Management Lp increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NOV) by 10.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp bought 503,276 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.44M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $145.03M, up from 4.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.75B market cap company. The stock increased 2.65% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $22.09. About 2.48 million shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 39.82% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.25% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 30/04/2018 – National Oilwell Presenting at Conference May 14; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Expects Quarterly Revenue Below Expectations; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Most of the Deferred Capital Equipment Deliveries Were Accepted Early in 2Q; 04/05/2018 – National Oilwell at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Optimistic About 2Q, Rest of Year; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q REV. $1.80B; 16/03/2018 – National Oilwell Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Warns Of Revenue Miss — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO- NEW ORDERS FOR RIG TECHNOLOGIES BOOKED DURING QUARTER $201 MLN COMPARED TO $153 MLN SHIPPED FROM BACKLOG; 16/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO PRELIM 1Q ADJ. EBITDA ABOUT $160M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 352.95 million shares or 1.32% more from 348.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Services Automobile Association has 0.02% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 223,702 shares. Vertex One Asset owns 0.18% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 31,500 shares. Ftb Advsrs Inc stated it has 101,288 shares. Mason Street Advisors Lc accumulated 0.03% or 54,702 shares. Rice Hall James And Ltd Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 11,232 shares. Pinebridge Investments LP owns 0.06% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 109,311 shares. Pnc Services Gp accumulated 155,524 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Advisory Svcs Ntwk Limited Liability Com reported 18,399 shares. Alps Advsrs Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). The Pennsylvania-based Fulton Natl Bank Na has invested 0.03% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mgmt holds 0.11% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 617,775 shares. Pinnacle Assocs Ltd invested in 16,210 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Ltd Company invested in 0.05% or 15,785 shares. Loews holds 0% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) or 8,411 shares.

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99B and $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 400,000 shares to 4.60 million shares, valued at $183.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 555,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 33 investors sold BECN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 67.43 million shares or 8.51% less from 73.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 157,076 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt reported 638,825 shares. Df Dent & Comm owns 170,654 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc Incorporated Inc has invested 0.01% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Engineers Gate Manager LP owns 10,821 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Acadian Asset Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 27,537 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Aperio Gp Limited Liability Corp owns 12,966 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Skylands Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.85% or 416,350 shares in its portfolio. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP accumulated 72,452 shares. Broadview Limited Company, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 149,025 shares. Grp One Trading L P, Illinois-based fund reported 14,752 shares. State Street Corp invested in 0% or 1.36M shares. Bancshares Of America Corporation De owns 719,766 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested in 32,550 shares or 0% of the stock.