Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Decreased Its Synchrony Finl (SYF) Position by $79.99 Million; Valuation Rose; Ally Financial Holds Holding in Baidu (BIDU)

Ally Financial Inc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 30.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ally Financial Inc bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.52 million, up from 23,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ally Financial Inc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $107.09. About 640,172 shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 21/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS WITH CERTAIN INVESTORS RELATING TO DIVESTITURE OF ITS GLOBAL AD AND TOOLS BUSINESS; 21/05/2018 – Baidu Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 29; 21/05/2018 – Baidu Enters into Definitive Agreements to Divest its Global DU Business; 29/04/2018 – Baidu Entered Into Definitive Agreements With Certain Investors Relating to the Divestiture of Its Fincl Service Business, or Fincl Services Group; 18/05/2018 – Baidu: Qi Lu Will No Longer Serve as Chief Operating Officer of the Co Starting in July 2018; 28/03/2018 – Chinese streaming company iQiyi prices IPO at $18 per share; 19/04/2018 – BAIDU UNVEILS APOLLO 2.5, NEWEST UPGRADE TO ITS AUTONOMOUS DRIVING OPEN PLATFORM; 29/04/2018 – Baidu: Du Xiaoman Will Raise Approximately $1.9B; 14/05/2018 – Tencent gets self-driving car test licence from China’s Shenzhen city – report; 16/03/2018 – SKYWORTHDIGITAL SAYS INVESTOR IS A SUBSIDIARY OF BAIDU

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 47.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 2.35M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The hedge fund held 2.60 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $90.14M, down from 4.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $34.16. About 810,231 shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 05/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $37; 17/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Approves a Share-Repurchase Program of Up to $2.2 B Through June 30, 2019; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 31/05/2018 – KEANE: SYNCHRONY CONFIDENT IT CAN NAVIGATE RETAIL BANKRUPTCIES; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – DEAL IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON SYNCHRONY’S FINANCIAL RESULTS; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY TO BUY LOOP COMMERCE TO TRANSFORM DIGITAL GIFTING; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Synchrony Financial ‘BBB-‘ Rtg; Outlook Stable; 15/03/2018 – Synchrony Financial: At Feb. 28, Net Charge-Offs As Percentage of Avg Loan Receivables 6.7%; 07/03/2018 – SYNCHRONY IS SAID REJECTED A$8B BIDDER FOR LATITUDE: AUSTRALIAN; 12/03/2018 – Redefining Success in IVF: SYNCHRONY by Igenomix Brings in a New Era, a New Hope for Infertile Couples

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 23.08% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYF’s profit will be $742.16 million for 7.63 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.46% EPS growth.

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99B and $2.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 50,000 shares to 5.00 million shares, valued at $133.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd by 150,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 650,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

