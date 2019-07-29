Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Decreased Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Stake by $73.60 Million as Share Value Rose; Howard Capital Management Position in Apple Computer (AAPL) Has Lowered by $302,967 as Market Value Rose

Howard Capital Management decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 1.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management sold 1,603 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 154,981 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.44M, down from 156,584 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $964.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $209.68. About 20.89M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 08/03/2018 – Sing It Loud: Opal Apples Announces SupercrispiOpalicious Contest, Encouraging Fans to Create Videos Showing their Opal Apple L; 11/05/2018 – Have those floppy disks ready! This connoisseur has the world’s largest collection of rare Apple computers; 17/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Apple Reportedly Cuts HomePod Production Due to Poor Sales; 04/05/2018 – Apple is one of the few tech companies that fits into Warren Buffett’s investment philosophy. #AllThingsBuffett; 29/05/2018 – Japan Display/Apple: bad roll model; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple to close Atlantic City store, cutting 52 employees- Bloomberg; 10/05/2018 – APPLE: ALCOA,RIO TINTO ALUMINUM FORM JV CALLED ELYSIS; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft To Release Lower-cost Tablet That Competes With Apple’s Ipad, Says Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – R.I.P., for real, iPhone X ‘super cycle’ Apple shipped 52 million iPhones last quarter, up 3 percent from the same time last year; 24/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Apple supply chain “taken by surprise”

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) by 76.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 2.30M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.91% with the market. The hedge fund held 700,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.51M, down from 3.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $36.52. About 306,616 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 7.20% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 20/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Balchem, Beacon Roofing Supply, Rice Midstream Partners LP, LTC Properties, Ubiq; 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 35C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9.0C; 12/03/2018 Beacon Roofing at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 35c; 23/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 29

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99B and $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 750,000 shares to 1.30M shares, valued at $69.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Wen Hldg Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 33 investors sold BECN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 67.43 million shares or 8.51% less from 73.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 45,459 are held by Marshall Wace Llp. Prudential has 140,649 shares. Shanda Asset Management Holding Limited stated it has 30,000 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Invest holds 0.01% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) or 638,825 shares. First Manhattan accumulated 264,592 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Moreover, Millennium Ltd has 0.01% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 165,227 shares. Skylands Lc owns 416,350 shares for 1.85% of their portfolio. Parkside Bank And Tru reported 0% stake. Guyasuta Investment Advsrs holds 27,000 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Atria Invs Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Walleye Trading holds 0% or 7,350 shares. Price T Rowe Md stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). The New York-based Goldman Sachs Gru Inc has invested 0.02% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Riverbridge Partners Ltd Liability, a Minnesota-based fund reported 843,765 shares. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated reported 0% stake.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $345.36 million activity. FROST RICHARD W also bought $401,634 worth of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) shares.

Analysts await Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 5.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.18 per share. BECN’s profit will be $84.92 million for 7.36 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -375.56% EPS growth.

Howard Capital Management, which manages about $328.90M and $708.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vulcan Materials Co (NYSE:VMC) by 19,082 shares to 86,955 shares, valued at $10.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 9,264 shares in the quarter, for a total of 321,996 shares, and has risen its stake in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hussman Strategic Advsrs Inc reported 300 shares stake. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 0.49% stake. Arete Wealth holds 1.48% or 37,224 shares in its portfolio. Artemis Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.74% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Motco has 1.26% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Virginia Retirement System Et Al stated it has 1.13 million shares or 2.55% of all its holdings. Country Trust State Bank has invested 4.76% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Greystone Managed Incorporated holds 1.18% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 105,661 shares. Fiera has invested 0.35% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cetera Advsr Ltd accumulated 256,711 shares or 2.43% of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc holds 3.06% or 3.63 million shares in its portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co owns 109,677 shares. Inv Ser owns 29,180 shares or 1.76% of their US portfolio. Osterweis Cap Mngmt reported 0.11% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Clarkston Cap Prtn Limited Liability Co owns 7,699 shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30 after the close. They expect $2.10 EPS, down 10.26% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.66 billion for 24.96 P/E if the $2.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.63% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.