Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Cut Its E Trade Financial (ETFC) Position by $23.00 Million; Pecaut & Company Has Cut Its Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) Stake by $321,300 as Market Value Rose

Pecaut & Company decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.05% . The institutional investor held 9,315 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, down from 12,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $169.27. About 177,971 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees FY 2018 Same-Store Fuel (Gallons and CPG) Up 2.2% – 2.7%; 10/04/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – ELECTION OF JUDY SCHMELING AS A CLASS lll DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE MARCH 29, 2018; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Names Donald Frieson, David Lenhardt and Allison Wing to Board; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – EXPECTS THE CUMULATIVE SAVINGS OF STORE-LEVEL OPERATING EXPENDITURES TO BE $200 MILLION BY FY 2021; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – COMMITMENT TO NEW $300 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM THROUGH FY 2020; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees Same-Store Sales for Prepared Food & Foundation Up 10% in FY 2021; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: Judy A. Schmeling Elected as a Class III Director; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees FY 2018 Same-Store Grocery and Other Merchandise Sales Up 2% – 3%; 24/05/2018 – Jana Is Said to Take Stake in Casey’s Stores, May Push for Sale; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC QTRLY TOTAL REV $2.05 BLN VS $1.77 BLN

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 22.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The hedge fund held 1.75M shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.25M, down from 2.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.93% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $40.1. About 4.18M shares traded or 60.79% up from the average. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE Benefits From Strategy to Expand Balance Sheet – Funded With Cash Sweep Deposits; 20/03/2018 – Ahead of Meeting, E*TRADE Reveals Investor Expectations for 2018 Fed Actions; 16/03/2018 – E*TRADE Raises the Bar with First-of-Its-Kind Technical Pattern Recognition & Education Tool; 20/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $63; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE 1Q EPS 88C, EST. 79C; 29/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : JMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $58; 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – NET NEW BROKERAGE ASSETS WERE $18.2 BLN IN APRIL; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE 1Q TOTAL NET REV $708M, EST. $688.2M; 20/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $64; 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Reports Monthly Activity for April 2018

Analysts await Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 4.74% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.9 per share. CASY’s profit will be $73.17 million for 21.27 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Casey's General Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 192.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.00 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1 per share. ETFC’s profit will be $239.83 million for 10.03 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by E*TRADE Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.71% negative EPS growth.

