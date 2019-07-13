Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Cut Its Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Position; American Capital Management Has Boosted Its Proto Labs (PRLB) Stake

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp decreased Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) stake by 76.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 2.30 million shares as Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN)’s stock rose 5.91%. The Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp holds 700,000 shares with $22.51 million value, down from 3.00M last quarter. Beacon Roofing Supply Inc now has $2.55 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.09% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $37.2. About 271,410 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 7.20% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 12/03/2018 Beacon Roofing at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss $66.7M; 23/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 29; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 35c; 18/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 8, 2018; 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q LOSS/SHR $1.07

American Capital Management Inc increased Proto Labs (PRLB) stake by 5.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. American Capital Management Inc acquired 7,417 shares as Proto Labs (PRLB)’s stock declined 1.49%. The American Capital Management Inc holds 140,317 shares with $14.75 million value, up from 132,900 last quarter. Proto Labs now has $2.93B valuation. The stock increased 1.92% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $109.13. About 113,849 shares traded. Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) has declined 9.68% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PRLB News: 26/04/2018 – Proto Labs 1Q Rev $107.7M; 23/03/2018 – TABLE-Proto 4298.T -2017/18 group forecast; 26/04/2018 – Protolabs Reports Record Revenue and Net Income for First Quarter 2018; 16/03/2018 – Protolabs Expands Manufacturing Capacity with New Building, Added Machines; 26/04/2018 – Proto Labs 1Q EPS 66c; 16/03/2018 – PROTOLABS BUYS MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN BROOKLYN PARK, MINN; 25/05/2018 – PROTO LABS: CEO IS EXPECTED TO OWN SHRS TO ALIGN INTERESTS; 23/03/2018 – GREECE’S NEW DEMOCRACY LEADS IN MARC POLL FOR PROTO THEMA; 21/04/2018 – DJ Proto Labs Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRLB); 10/04/2018 – Protolabs Sets Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold PRLB shares while 63 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 23.33 million shares or 6.82% less from 25.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement Sys has 0.05% invested in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB). Disciplined Growth Investors Inc Mn holds 920,063 shares or 1.7% of its portfolio. Quantbot Technologies Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) for 1,000 shares. Moreover, Brinker Capital has 0.01% invested in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB). Sg Americas Secs Lc invested 0% in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB). M&T Financial Bank reported 3,594 shares. Pinebridge Invs LP has 0.01% invested in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB). Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com reported 65,593 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Prudential Financial Inc, New Jersey-based fund reported 43,624 shares. Stephens Ar reported 8,702 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 18,794 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Regions Corp has 0% invested in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB). Cwm Ltd Liability Company holds 0% in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) or 3 shares. Wasatch accumulated 92,039 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 0% in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB).

American Capital Management Inc decreased Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) stake by 50,480 shares to 221,095 valued at $19.48M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) stake by 1,750 shares and now owns 1,100 shares. Factset Research System (NYSE:FDS) was reduced too.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $345.36 million activity. CD&R Investment Associates IX – Ltd. had bought 4.63 million shares worth $158.08 million on Friday, June 28. The insider FROST RICHARD W bought 11,754 shares worth $401,634.

Among 6 analysts covering Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Beacon Roofing Supply had 9 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Tuesday, March 26. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral” on Tuesday, March 26. The stock of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) earned “Hold” rating by Buckingham Research on Monday, February 25. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $35 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Monday, March 25.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 33 investors sold BECN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 67.43 million shares or 8.51% less from 73.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Tru Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 40,088 shares. The Michigan-based Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Skylands Ltd owns 416,350 shares. Glenmede Trust Na invested in 0.11% or 763,390 shares. Regions Corporation holds 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) or 6,675 shares. Advsr Asset Management Inc has 0% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 900 shares. Iridian Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp Ct, Connecticut-based fund reported 3.25M shares. 265,938 were accumulated by Wells Fargo & Company Mn. Penn Capital Commerce reported 244,934 shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. Illinois-based Northern Tru has invested 0.01% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Cullen Frost Bankers reported 160 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.01% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) or 30,800 shares. Sg Americas Lc invested in 10,308 shares or 0% of the stock. Atlanta Cap Company L L C invested in 1.33 million shares or 0.21% of the stock.