Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Cut Compass Minerals Intl (CMP) Position by $7.07 Million; Cvs (CVS) Shares Declined While Blume Capital Management Has Boosted Holding by $1.15 Million

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (CMP) by 20.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 131,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.69% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.19 million, down from 631,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Compass Minerals Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.80% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $48.39. About 288,440 shares traded. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 17.56% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 01/05/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS SEES FY EPS $2.75 TO $3.25, EST. $2.90; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals: Full-Year 2018 Net Earnings Outlook Unchanged; 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL – EXPECTS A MINIMAL IMPACT ON SALT PRODUCTION COSTS RESULTING FROM STRIKE; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Lwrs Compass Minerals Rtg To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Neg; 09/05/2018 – Compass Minerals Declares Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Compass Minerals at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Announces Labor Strike at Goderich, Ontario, Salt Mine; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL – IMPLEMENTED CONTINGENCY OPERATING PROCEDURES & EXPECTS TO OPERATE MINE AT OR NEAR PLANNED OPERATING RATES FOR 2018; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS: LABOR STRIKE AT GODERICH, ONTARIO, SALT MINE

Blume Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Corp (CVS) by 30.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc bought 21,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 92,015 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.96 million, up from 70,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $60.24. About 8.94 million shares traded or 4.48% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 23/04/2018 – Maryland DoE: MSDE DORS and CVS Health to Honor First Graduates of Retail Training Program; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health appoints Marc-David Munk as CMO of MinuteClinic; 11/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent results; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health’s planned acquisition of health insurer Aetna was the largest corporate deal of 2017 at $69 billion; 11/05/2018 – CVS HEALTH: ALREADY POSITIONED TO IMPLEMENT MANY KEY PROPOSALS; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Crawford: Citing PBM Concerns, Crawford Urges Review of CVS/Aetna Merger; 18/04/2018 – Phoenix VA Health Care System, TriWest and CVS Health Mark First Anniversary of Program that Expands Veterans’ Access to Health; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Teams Up with Job Corps to Enhance Workforce Development Opportunities for Aspiring Pharmacy Technicians; 04/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH PLANS TO FOCUS ON KIDNEY CARE & DIALYSIS TREATMENT; 11/04/2018 – The plan will first be available to those using CVS’ pharmacy benefit manager Caremark

Since March 18, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $469,087 activity. $36,547 worth of stock was bought by WALKER LORI A on Monday, May 13. GRANT RICHARD S also bought $18,153 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) on Monday, June 17. Reece Joseph E bought 1,000 shares worth $53,510. On Thursday, May 9 the insider Fischer Valdemar L bought $104,400. 2,000 shares were bought by Crutchfield Kevin S, worth $98,920.

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99B and $2.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 555,000 shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $58.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Wen Hldg Inc.

