Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Cut By $77.70 Million Its United Parcel Service (UPS) Stake; Eastman Kodak Co (KODK) Has 1.29 Sentiment

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp decreased United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) stake by 58.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 700,000 shares as United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)’s stock rose 14.19%. The Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp holds 500,000 shares with $55.87M value, down from 1.20 million last quarter. United Parcel Service Inc now has $99.01B valuation. The stock increased 2.09% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $115.3. About 2.72 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 13/03/2018 – World Wide Technology Partners with SixThirty to Support Financial Technology Start-Ups; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service: Weather Conditions Muted 1Q U.S. Domestic Results; 14/03/2018 – Electric Vehicles Enter a New Frontier With UPS Delivery Trucks; 22/05/2018 – ARTERIA SA ARRP.WA – INVESTCAMP SP. Z O.O. UPS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 16.55 PCT FROM 11.61 PCT; 25/04/2018 – UPS – VOLUNTARY RETIREMENT PROGRAM IS DESIGNED TO OCCUR IN PHASES; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees Effective Tax Rate in a Range of 23% to 24% for the Remainder of the Yr; 26/04/2018 – UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC UPS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.24 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AAA’ On Mtn Rec&Cons Auth, CA AsmtDist2 Bnds; 24/05/2018 – Russian AgroTech Start-Ups Will Get Acquainted With France

Eastman Kodak Co (KODK) investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 27 hedge funds increased and opened new stock positions, while 21 reduced and sold stakes in Eastman Kodak Co. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 24.52 million shares, down from 24.54 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Eastman Kodak Co in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 15 Increased: 21 New Position: 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Patten And Patten Tn holds 0.03% or 2,511 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma owns 2,950 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Argent Trust reported 0.16% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Rodgers Brothers Incorporated reported 9,387 shares. Nordea Investment Management Ab accumulated 37,444 shares. First Mercantile Co has 9,077 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 2,070 shares. 17,955 were accumulated by Murphy Pohlad Asset Ltd Co. Cypress Group Incorporated has 0.17% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 7,540 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0.01% or 49,395 shares. Homrich & Berg owns 0.1% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 18,030 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.17% or 1.23 million shares. Eastern Bank accumulated 3,513 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Sun Life has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). First Natl Commerce reported 16,652 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering United Parcel (NYSE:UPS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. United Parcel has $13500 highest and $114 lowest target. $123.25’s average target is 6.90% above currents $115.3 stock price. United Parcel had 10 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Berenberg on Friday, March 22. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 14 by Berenberg. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of UPS in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Hold”.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 earnings per share, up 13.19% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.77 billion for 13.99 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.10% EPS growth.

Paradice Investment Management Llc holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Eastman Kodak Company for 2.31 million shares. Southeastern Asset Management Inc Tn owns 4.96 million shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blackstone Group L.P. has 0.13% invested in the company for 8.88 million shares. The Tennessee-based Green Square Capital Llc has invested 0.12% in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc., a Missouri-based fund reported 500,910 shares.

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to clients in various markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $88.18 million. The firm operates through seven divisions: Print Systems; Micro 3D Printing and Packaging; Software and Solutions; Consumer and Film; Enterprise Inkjet Systems; Intellectual Property Solutions; and Eastman Business Park. It currently has negative earnings. It offers digital offset plate and computer-to-plate imaging solutions, and electro photographic printing solutions to a range of commercial industries, including commercial print, direct mail, book publishing, newspapers and magazines, and packaging.

