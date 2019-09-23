Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Continues to Hold Holding in Boeing Co (BA); As Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri (TKC) Market Value Rose, Holder Freestone Capital Holdings Lowered Stake by $696,530

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 225,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $81.90 million, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $378.12. About 1.05 million shares traded. The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 22/03/2018 – Dow Jones Industrial Average Falls 2.6%; Boeing Leads Decline; 04/05/2018 – IAG CEO warns manufacturers over plane delays, engine issues; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE IS `SCRAMBLING’ TO OFFSET AIRBUS, BOEING DELAYS; 27/04/2018 – BOEING NEARS DEAL TO BUY $3.7 BLN AEROSPACE PARTS COMPANY KLX – CNBC, CITING DOW JONES; 09/05/2018 – FOCUS-U.S. exit from Iran deal puts pressure on European planemakers; 25/04/2018 – Boeing rose 4.4 percent after reporting earnings that easily beat expectations; 25/04/2018 – BOEING TO OFFER ROHDE & SCHWARZ SDAR TO H-47 CHINOOK CUSTOMERS; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Five-Yr Logistics Contract to Provide Support for Royal Canadian Air Force’s Fleet of CH-147F Chinooks; 09/03/2018 – St. Louis Post-Dispatch: EXCLUSIVE: Trump to tout tax cuts at Boeing in St. Louis on Wednesday; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-Aerospace group FACC aims to double sales by 2025 -Kurier

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri (TKC) by 11.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc sold 139,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.32% . The institutional investor held 1.09 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.96M, down from 1.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.90% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $5.67. About 121,745 shares traded. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) has declined 13.69% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical TKC News: 29/03/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: Fitch Revises Turkcell Outlook to Stable; Affirms at ‘BBB-‘; 28/03/2018 – Turkcell Hires Banks to Arrange Investor Meetings in Europe, US Starting April 3; 07/03/2018 – TURKCELL UNIT LIFECELL BID IN UKRAINE WAS ABOUT $30.8M; 31/05/2018 – Turkcell and Mail.Ru Group Boost Their Digital Solutions Through Strategic Partnership; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Revises Turkcell Outlook to Stable; Affirms at ‘BBB-‘; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Turkcell To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; 28/03/2018 – TURKCELL PICKS BNP PARIBAS, HSBC, JP MORGAN FOR 10-YR BOND SALE; 28/03/2018 – TURKCELL PICKS BANKS FOR BMK $ BOND ROADSHOW FROM APRIL 3; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Believes Turkcell Would Have a Strong Propensity to Support TFS; 29/03/2018 – TURKCELL BOARD MEMBERS MEHMET BOSTAN, JAN RUDBERG AND ERIK BELFRAGE HAVE LEFT BOARD

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99 billion and $2.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 500,000 shares to 2.50M shares, valued at $144.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 300,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.70M shares, and cut its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset Mngmt holds 0.7% in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) or 17,523 shares. Ipswich Inv Management, Massachusetts-based fund reported 635 shares. Regent Investment Mgmt Ltd reported 0.7% stake. Advisors Mgmt Llc invested in 0.27% or 12,584 shares. Marco Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Co, a Georgia-based fund reported 2,621 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Gp Ltd Llc reported 9,791 shares. 125,250 were accumulated by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Eubel Brady Suttman Asset Management Inc owns 1,825 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Lau Associates Limited Liability Com holds 0.57% or 3,300 shares. B T Mngmt Dba Alpha Mngmt owns 3,880 shares. Lakeview Limited Liability Corp reported 1,891 shares. Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa holds 1,775 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Patten Grp accumulated 3,755 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Whittier owns 137,446 shares. Toth Financial Advisory Corporation reported 5,891 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings.

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc, which manages about $3.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (WDIV) by 80,230 shares to 298,240 shares, valued at $20.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 6,704 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,023 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE).