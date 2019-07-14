Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Boosted Visa (V) Stake; Bloombergsen Continues to Hold Stake in Hca Healthcare (HCA)

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.10M, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $406.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $180.33. About 7.08 million shares traded or 0.63% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Bloombergsen Inc increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloombergsen Inc bought 14,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 440,727 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.46 million, up from 426,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloombergsen Inc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.44B market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $141.51. About 1.18M shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 21.03% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500.

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99 billion and $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 1.10M shares to 1.90 million shares, valued at $121.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd by 300,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,000 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Best Blue Chip for Third Quarter – Schaeffers Research” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “V.F (NYSE:VFC) Shareholders Booked A 40% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on June 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Visa may be `poised to outperform’ Mastercard – Susquehanna – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Pros and 3 Cons of Visa Stock – Investorplace.com” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Tez Financial Services and Green Girls Organization Selected as Winners of Visa Everywhere Initiative: Womenâ€™s Global Edition After Worldwide Search – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 335,340 are owned by Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas. Covington Mngmt stated it has 112,937 shares. Moreover, First State Bank Sioux Falls has 2.09% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 3,934 shares. Rmsincerbeaux Capital Management Limited Liability Company reported 91,750 shares. Moreover, Mai Management has 0.86% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 107,470 shares. Hl Fin Limited Liability Company invested in 89,939 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Boston Family Office Lc has invested 1.81% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Jag Cap Management Ltd Co holds 2.73% or 107,027 shares in its portfolio. Redmond Asset Lc owns 2.15% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 31,614 shares. Peak Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 3.69% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Wendell David Assocs Inc owns 14,260 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va holds 0.09% or 1,873 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Prtnrs Incorporated has invested 0.95% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 3.08% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 146,149 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 13 insider sales for $28.14 million activity. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider Whalen Kathleen M sold $27,896. $5.24 million worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) was sold by RUTHERFORD BILL B on Tuesday, February 12. Reiner Deborah M sold 466 shares worth $64,807. CAMPBELL VICTOR L had sold 28,084 shares worth $3.90 million on Thursday, February 7. 8,368 shares were sold by Torres Kathryn A., worth $1.17 million. Shares for $4.72 million were sold by STEELE JOHN M on Tuesday, February 12.