Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Boosted Stake in Masco (MAS); Us Bancorp Com (USB) Stock Price Rose While Corda Investment Management Raised by $2.14 Million Its Holding

Corda Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Us Bancorp Com (USB) by 12.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc bought 44,582 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 400,739 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.31 million, up from 356,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Us Bancorp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $51.39. About 2.69M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP: 1Q 2018 LINE SCHEDULES – PDF VERSION

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 58.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp bought 555,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The hedge fund held 1.50M shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.97 million, up from 945,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.41% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $39.17. About 1.30 million shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Masco Corporation To Investment Grade; Rating Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – Hilco Corporate Finance Advises Go! Retail Group’s New Financing; 09/03/2018 Masco Corporation Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 20/04/2018 – DJ Masco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAS); 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference — June 6, 2018; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; RATING OUTLOOK; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.57 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 31/05/2018 – Masco Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 02/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – May 14, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 115.81M are owned by Vanguard Gru. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc Oh holds 0.27% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 490,795 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 1.57M shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Farmers Trust holds 0.96% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 70,512 shares. Amg National Comml Bank reported 0.28% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Chesley Taft & Associate Ltd Llc holds 6,230 shares. Van Eck Assoc Corp owns 0.02% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 94,118 shares. Natixis Advisors Lp owns 376,891 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. 164,100 were reported by Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Com. Ls Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.39% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Bessemer Gru reported 3.59M shares stake. Rockland Company accumulated 17,095 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Cornerstone holds 0.03% or 7,286 shares in its portfolio. Middleton And Incorporated Ma accumulated 0.35% or 45,129 shares. Norris Perne French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi reported 0.06% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

More news for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) were recently published by: Benzinga.com, which released: “CBS, XLF And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 15 – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019. Investorplace.com‘s article titled: “3 Big Bank Stocks to Buy Today – Investorplace.com” and published on July 29, 2019 is yet another important article.

Corda Investment Management Llc, which manages about $545.28M and $864.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5,095 shares to 259,288 shares, valued at $19.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Total S A Sponsored Adr (NYSE:TOT) by 9,527 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 327,527 shares, and cut its stake in Deere & Co Com (NYSE:DE).

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99 billion and $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 1.10 million shares to 1.90 million shares, valued at $121.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN) by 2.30 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 700,000 shares, and cut its stake in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (NYSE:CMP).

More notable recent Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Masco – Get Prepared For A Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “First, My Analysis Said Alphabet Returns To Highs; Then The Charts Confirmed – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For April 25, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 25, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Merrill Lynch Has 8 Top US Stock Ideas for Q3 – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Lc accumulated 2.23 million shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Lc invested in 5,427 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0.01% or 13,790 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bankshares Of Canada reported 186,168 shares. Carlson Ltd Partnership has invested 0.2% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Sei Invests reported 0.01% stake. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.02% or 54,056 shares. Lord Abbett And Limited Com accumulated 0.36% or 2.72M shares. South Street Advsr Limited Liability owns 0.08% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 6,500 shares. Raymond James Trust Na has 0.02% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 7,909 shares. Whittier Trust Company Of Nevada invested 0% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Fmr Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 3.10M shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 14,162 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Conning Inc has 0.01% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 6,431 shares. Raymond James invested in 186,954 shares or 0.01% of the stock.