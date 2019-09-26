Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Boosted Holding in Boeing Co (BA) as Share Value Declined; Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose While Wespac Advisors Has Lifted Stake

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 225,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $81.90M, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $386.89. About 2.45M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 05/03/2018 – BOEING: IAM FILES THIRD PETITION AT BOEING SOUTH CAROLINA; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell International Inc. Cockpit Technologies For South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 12/04/2018 – MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD MAHM.NS SAYS BOEING PARTNERS WITH HAL AND MAHINDRA FOR MANUFACTURING F/A-18 SUPER HORNET IN INDIA; 08/05/2018 – Boeing, Lufthansa Group Complete Order for Four 777 Airplanes; 05/03/2018 – BOEING HAS 400+ ORDERS/COMMITMENTS FOR 737 MAX 10; 23/03/2018 – Boeing’s Worst Month in Two Years (Video); 25/04/2018 – Boeing to Open Plant in China This Year; 08/05/2018 – Silver Air’s Boeing Business Jet Ready for Charter; 10/04/2018 – BOEING – IN CONNECTION WITH NEW REVENUE RECOGNITION ACCOUNTING STANDARD, CO REMOVED 66 ORDERS FROM BACKLOG; 31/05/2018 – BOEING SEES STRONG DEMAND FOR NEW PASSENGER, CARGO AIRCRAFT

Wespac Advisors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 74.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wespac Advisors Llc bought 2,257 shares as the company's stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 5,275 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $707,000, up from 3,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wespac Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $139.54. About 14.54M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99B and $2.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 850,000 shares to 3.75 million shares, valued at $158.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,000 shares, and cut its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Viking Global Ltd Partnership, Connecticut-based fund reported 2.78 million shares. Dodge & Cox invested in 974 shares or 0% of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc has 2,592 shares. South State holds 34,534 shares. Raymond James Na holds 0.42% or 20,891 shares. First American Comml Bank holds 0.91% or 36,507 shares. Everett Harris And Co Ca has 4,470 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Cna Financial reported 0.71% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Beech Hill Advisors Inc reported 3.09% stake. North Star Asset invested 0.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ashfield Capital Prtn Ltd has invested 0.6% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Wetherby Asset Management reported 10,722 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Limited reported 19,283 shares. Moreover, Woodstock Corp has 0.21% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Reik Llc reported 3,070 shares stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stifel Corp has invested 2.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 354,835 are held by Oak Ridge Lc. Yhb Investment invested in 184,605 shares. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Limited Liability Company has invested 4.48% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Mathes Company Inc has 2.62% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 36,998 shares. Westchester Capital Management Inc owns 91,872 shares for 4.82% of their portfolio. Palladium Prtn Limited Liability Company holds 3.65% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 393,463 shares. New England Invest Retirement Gru owns 2,150 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Co, a Connecticut-based fund reported 29,896 shares. Markston Interest Ltd Liability Corporation holds 5.49% or 352,079 shares in its portfolio. Westover Advisors Limited Liability Company has 0.5% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 7,580 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.92% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 31,440 shares. Merian (Uk) Limited has invested 2.71% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Amica Mutual reported 219,996 shares stake. Korea Corp holds 3.64% or 6.31 million shares.

