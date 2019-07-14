Southernsun Asset Management Upped Crane Co (CR) Holding; Credit Accep Mich (CACC) Stock Value Rose While Hound Partners Has Lowered Its Holding by $27.34 Million

Southernsun Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Crane Co (CR) by 58.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc bought 154,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 417,244 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.31M, up from 262,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Crane Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $83.1. About 233,429 shares traded. Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has declined 0.71% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CR News: 23/04/2018 – Crane Co: Off to ‘Solid Start’ and Continues to ‘Pursue Opportunities That Could Provide Further Upside’; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co 1Q Net $68.7M; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Sees 2018 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.95; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Crane May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co 1Q EPS $1.13; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.45 TO $5.65 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 24/04/2018 – Crane Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – CRANE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.31, EST. $1.27; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co. Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO – AEROSPACE & ELECTRONICS ORDER BACKLOG WAS $381 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, $374 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017

Hound Partners Llc decreased its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (CACC) by 26.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hound Partners Llc sold 60,616 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 169,703 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.69 million, down from 230,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hound Partners Llc who had been investing in Credit Accep Corp Mich for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $5.48 during the last trading session, reaching $494.89. About 61,818 shares traded. Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) has risen 35.76% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CACC News: 18/04/2018 – Credit Acceptance Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Net $120.1M; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q CONSUMER LOAN UNIT VOL. +18.5%; 24/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Announces Completion of $450.0 Million Asset-Backed Financing; 23/04/2018 – DJ Credit Acceptance Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CACC); 10/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Announces Increase of Revolving Secured Warehouse Facility; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Adj EPS $6.11; 10/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE – ADDED NEW LENDER TO WAREHOUSE FACILITY IV & INCREASED AMOUNT OF FACILITY TO $250.0 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q EPS $6.17

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) by 490,838 shares to 2.23 million shares, valued at $39.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 702,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.28M shares, and cut its stake in Federal Signal Corp (NYSE:FSS).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $179,717 activity. Another trade for 302 shares valued at $24,950 was made by Cook Donald G on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold CR shares while 95 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 36.61 million shares or 1.29% less from 37.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Invest Ltd holds 55,825 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Comm Of Vermont has 0% invested in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) for 143 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Comm, Wisconsin-based fund reported 2,140 shares. Camarda Advsr Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) for 18 shares. Nordea Inv Mgmt invested in 159,952 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Reynders Mcveigh Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Trexquant Lp holds 0.05% or 8,730 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 517 shares. Sageworth Tru accumulated 300 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) for 86,600 shares. Northern holds 0.01% or 415,556 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 34,497 shares. Financial Engines Advsr Llc holds 0.01% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) or 29,609 shares. Advisory Services Net accumulated 0% or 117 shares. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel has 0.08% invested in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) for 6,790 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 32 investors sold CACC shares while 73 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 9.72 million shares or 3.36% less from 10.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beck Mack And Oliver Llc holds 284,050 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al owns 0.01% invested in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) for 2,400 shares. Product Prtnrs Limited Liability Co holds 10,600 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 12,541 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Piedmont Invest stated it has 728 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Legal & General Group Public Limited Company accumulated 0% or 6,157 shares. Sterling Capital Limited Liability Corp reported 5,600 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Ameriprise Fincl has 0.03% invested in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) for 160,513 shares. Cantillon Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 305,094 shares. Moreover, Cambridge Invest Rech Advsr Inc has 0.01% invested in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) for 1,373 shares. Blair William Communication Il reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Raymond James & Assocs reported 968 shares. The North Carolina-based Bancshares Of America De has invested 0% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Sg Americas Secs invested in 0% or 468 shares.

Analysts await Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $8.52 EPS, up 22.59% or $1.57 from last year’s $6.95 per share. CACC’s profit will be $160.14 million for 14.52 P/E if the $8.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $8.08 actual EPS reported by Credit Acceptance Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.45% EPS growth.

