Southernsun Asset Management Trimmed Its Stake in Timken Co. (TKR) as Stock Price Rose; Aureus Asset Management Lifted Position in Visa Class A (V)

Aureus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc. Class A (V) by 0.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc bought 1,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 227,129 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.48 million, up from 225,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $406.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $181.39. About 4.12 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Timken Co. (TKR) by 13.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc sold 314,949 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.03 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.61M, down from 2.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Timken Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $48.66. About 649,952 shares traded. The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) has risen 1.21% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TKR News: 15/05/2018 – Anchor Bolt Capital LP Exits Position in Timken; 21/05/2018 – INDIA’S TIMKEN INDIA LTD TIMK.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT AFTER TAX 237 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 257.1 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Timken; 01/05/2018 – Timken Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $3.90-Adj EPS $4.00; 20/04/2018 – DJ Timken Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TKR); 05/03/2018 Tim Timken of TimkenSteel Corporation said the proposed steel tariffs “absolutely will” bring back jobs to America; 19/03/2018 – TIMKEN CO TKR.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $3.35 TO $3.45; 08/05/2018 – Timken Increases Dividend; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Timken May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – Timken Raises FY18 View To EPS $3.80-EPS $3.90

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10 million and $754.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eog Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 17,140 shares to 20,051 shares, valued at $1.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 15,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 258,480 shares, and cut its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 33,537 shares to 59,229 shares, valued at $8.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp. (NYSE:CNC) by 431,826 shares in the quarter, for a total of 850,570 shares, and has risen its stake in Crane Co (NYSE:CR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $1.45 EPS, up 30.63% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.11 per share. TKR’s profit will be $111.30M for 8.39 P/E if the $1.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Timken Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.41% EPS growth.