Southernsun Asset Management Stake in Thor Industries (THO) Lowered by $2.62 Million; United Technologies (UTX) Holding Raised by Crossvault Capital Management Llc

Crossvault Capital Management Llc increased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 34.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crossvault Capital Management Llc bought 11,814 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 46,391 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.04M, up from 34,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crossvault Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $137.96. About 1.19 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 12/04/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems to Provide GKN Aerospace’s Fokker Business With Long-Term On-Site Support; 19/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO Eyes Exit After Rockwell Integration; 10/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – GRAND PRAIRIE, TX BASED PRODUCT SUPPORT BUSINESS EXTENDED AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY FOR ENGINE LINE REPLACEABLE UNIT REPAIRS; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell at least 2 percent; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own The Collection at UTC in La Jolla, California; 15/05/2018 – Bill Ackman reveals size of United Technologies stake; 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Half of Hiring to Be in Production, Maintenance Roles; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES ABOUT $1.2B IN NEGATIVE ENGINE MARGIN IN 2018; 04/05/2018 – Loeb Sees $20 Billion to Be Gained in United Technologies Split

Southernsun Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Thor Industries Inc. (THO) by 4.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc sold 45,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 917,032 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.60 million, down from 962,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Thor Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.33% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $50.5. About 470,445 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 07/03/2018 – Thor Industries 2Q Net $79.8M; 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – ENGAGED IN THIRD PARTY DISCUSSIONS WITH REGARD TO ITS KEY TUNGSTEN PROJECTS AND THAT INTEREST IS INTENSIFYING; 08/03/2018 – Thor Mining to Concentrate Resources on Three Key Projects; 29/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – UPDATE ON COMPANY’S INTEREST IN USA LITHIUM PTY LTD; 15/03/2018 – Thor Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING – US DEPARTMENT OF INTERIOR CONFIRMED THAT TUNGSTEN, PRIMARY RESOURCE MINERAL AT PILOT MOUNTAIN, IS INCLUDED IN FINAL LIST OF CRITICAL MINERALS; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC – THOR MINING TO FOCUS ENTIRELY ON STRATEGIC TUNGSTEN AND COPPER INTERESTS; 04/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 11; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING-SHOULD FOCUS FINANCIAL, MANAGEMENT RESOURCES ON RAPID COMMERCIALISATION OF THREE TUNGSTEN, COPPER INTERESTS AND RELATED NEW OPPORTUNITIES; 29/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – THOR’S EQUITY INTEREST IN USA LITHIUM NOW STANDS AT 6.25 PCT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 32 investors sold THO shares while 107 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 47.63 million shares or 3.30% more from 46.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman & Communication holds 0% or 5 shares in its portfolio. Retirement System Of Alabama accumulated 68,040 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 37,965 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Horan Management accumulated 96,822 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Sit Inv Associate reported 0.03% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) owns 0% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 38 shares. Raymond James And Associate invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). 9,000 are held by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Northwestern Mutual Wealth stated it has 107 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Chilton Investment Com accumulated 6,920 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 33,467 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability reported 3,864 shares stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO).

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $202,880 activity.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 64,402 shares to 4.40M shares, valued at $87.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Coastline has 0.32% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Nelson Roberts Inv Advsr Ltd Llc reported 1.34% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Hilltop Hldg holds 0.15% or 5,596 shares. Schroder Invest Grp invested in 0.06% or 457,993 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorp owns 0.03% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 549,271 shares. American Rech Management holds 19,759 shares. Colonial Trust Advisors stated it has 1.61% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Mckinley Carter Wealth Services owns 0.95% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 27,025 shares. Parsec Fincl Mngmt holds 1.19% or 147,507 shares. Capstone Investment Advsr Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 13,622 shares. Cap Fincl Advisers Limited Liability accumulated 316,314 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Co has 1,853 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Finemark Bancorporation owns 82,363 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.23% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Jensen Mngmt holds 5.9% or 3.97 million shares in its portfolio.