Southernsun Asset Management Stake in Polaris Industries (PII) Raised as Stock Price Declined; Chevron (CVX) Stock Rose While High Pointe Capital Management Raised Stake

Southernsun Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) by 1.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc bought 8,702 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 579,920 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.96M, up from 571,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Polaris Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $78.99. About 457,229 shares traded. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 02/05/2018 – Polaris® RANGER® Celebrates Two Decades of Innovation and Leadership; 14/05/2018 – INDIA’S POLARIS CONSULTING & SERVICES LTD POLA.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL NET PROFIT 686.1 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 331.3 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – BOAT HOLDINGS WILL MAINTAIN ITS HEADQUARTERS AND MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN ELKHART, INDIANA; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES SIGNS PACT TO BUY BOAT HOLDINGS, LLC,; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Polaris Software Lab for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Group Announces Treatment of First Patient in a Phase 2 Study of ADI-PEG 20 Plus Gemcitabine and Docetaxel for Soft Tis; 05/04/2018 – Class Action Lawsuit Seeks To Hold Polaris Responsible For Dangerous Design; 29/03/2018 – Kingston Technology Company, Inc. vs Polaris Innovations Ltd. | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries Inc. Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire Boat Holdings, LLC, The Leading Manufacturer Of Pontoon Boats In The U.S; 25/04/2018 – Polaris Industries Declares Dividend of 60c

High Pointe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 26.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc bought 2,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 13,890 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71M, up from 10,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $219.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $115.74. About 3.68M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- CONDITIONS OF AGREEMENT WILL APPLY FOR 5 YEARS; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Downstream Earnings $728M; 22/03/2018 – BP, CHEVRON, SHELL AMONG COS QUALIFIED TO BID IN MEXICO AUCTION; 11/04/2018 – Oil major Total buys several assets located in Gulf of Mexico; 07/03/2018 – Chevron Would Have Significant Permian Investments With $30 Oil; 21/05/2018 – BusinessDay (ZA): Glencore looks set to beat Sinopec to buy Chevron’s SA assets in $1bn deal; 12/04/2018 – Devika Krishna Kumar: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 05/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: Exclusive: @Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON UPS PRODUCTION GROWTH FORECAST TO 2-3%/YR THROUGH 2022; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER PAT YARRINGTON EXPECTS WHEATSTONE TRAIN 2 TO BE PRODUCING LATER IN SECOND QUARTER

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hill (NYSE:HRC) by 32,129 shares to 283,581 shares, valued at $30.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Murphy Usa Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 113,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 522,642 shares, and cut its stake in Westrock Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens First Principles Inv stated it has 910 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Regions Corporation invested in 0% or 3,148 shares. 13 are owned by Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Com. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt accumulated 0.04% or 31,880 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Limited Liability Company holds 2,063 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 69,846 shares or 0% of the stock. Callahan Advsr Ltd Company reported 0.16% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Rhumbline Advisers holds 150,115 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 1,603 are held by Sei Commerce. Pnc Fin Grp has invested 0% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.04% or 30,439 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited accumulated 19,715 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Bb&T holds 0.03% or 18,837 shares in its portfolio. Nuwave Inv Mngmt Lc accumulated 3 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 0.03% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keating Investment Counselors has invested 0.54% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Cleararc Capital has invested 1.07% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Hardman Johnston Global Advisors Limited Liability Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 3,270 shares. First Fin In reported 0.26% stake. Quantbot Techs LP holds 14,102 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser holds 0.27% or 347,968 shares. Bailard accumulated 21,057 shares. Opus Investment Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 32,500 shares. Strategic Finance Svcs reported 36,862 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Ltd reported 41,352 shares. Illinois-based Old Republic Corp has invested 2.89% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Merian Global Investors (Uk) Limited invested in 0.01% or 10,641 shares. Eubel Brady And Suttman Asset Mgmt invested 0.14% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Hilltop Inc reported 26,530 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2,926 shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

High Pointe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $316.93 million and $73.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8,330 shares to 9,570 shares, valued at $872,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.