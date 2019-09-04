Southernsun Asset Management Stake in Dycom Industries (DY) Upped by $18.19 Million; Trinity Inds (TRN) Holder Water Island Capital Trimmed Holding by $1.55 Million

Southernsun Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Dycom Industries Inc (DY) by 30.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc bought 404,316 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.10% . The institutional investor held 1.73M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.43M, up from 1.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dycom Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $43.32. About 451,096 shares traded or 26.97% up from the average. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 37.78% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.78% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To EPS $3.81-EPS $4.70; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.28; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC DY.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $5.70, REV VIEW $3.40 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – DJ Dycom Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DY); 02/04/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – IN CONNECTION WITH SYKES’S APPOINTMENT, CO’S BOARD APPROVED RESOLUTION TO INCREASE NUMBER OF BOARD MEMBERS FROM 7 TO 8 – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 Adjusted EPS $5.22-$6.14; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC- CONTRACT REVENUES OF $731.4 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED APRIL 28, 2018, COMPARED TO $786.3 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED APRIL 29, 2017; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES CONTRACT REVENUES $830 MLN TO $860 MLN FOR QTR ENDING JULY 28; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Sees 2Q Rev $830M-$860M; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Lowers Expectations for Full Fiscal Year

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (TRN) by 40.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 73,578 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.47% . The hedge fund held 107,189 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 million, down from 180,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Trinity Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.81% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $16.63. About 1.03 million shares traded. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 27.17% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 17/05/2018 – TRINITY LTD 0891.HK – VICTOR FUNG KWOK KING WILL RELINQUISH HIS POSITION AS BOARD CHAIRMAN; 26/03/2018 – TRINITY FY NET LOSS HK$608.3M VS LOSS HK$441.5M YEAR AGO; 10/04/2018 – UNLTD AND MADE WITH UNITY PARTNER FOR VIRTUAL REALITY INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE, TRINITY; 30/05/2018 – News On Trinity Merger Corp. (TMCXU) Now Under TMCX; 17/05/2018 – TRINITY LTD 0891.HK – SU XIAO WILL BE APPOINTED AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 13/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Trinity Ltd; 09/05/2018 – TRINITY INVESTMENTS LLC – CO, FUNDS MANAGED BY AFFILIATES OF WALTON STREET, FUNDS MANAGED BY OAKTREE ANNOUNCED FORMATION OF JV; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 17/05/2018 – TRINITY LTD 0891.HK – SRINIVASAN PARTHASARATHY WILL RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 19/04/2018 – DJ Trinity Bank National Association, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TYBT)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold DY shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 27.50 million shares or 0.99% less from 27.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Fmr Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 936,469 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 34,249 shares. Walleye Trading Lc invested in 0% or 7,355 shares. 611 were reported by Advisors Asset Management Inc. Smith Graham & Commerce Inv Advsr LP invested in 0.78% or 154,730 shares. Us Bancshares De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). The Minnesota-based Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has invested 0% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Bb&T accumulated 6,777 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag invested 0.01% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Toronto Dominion Retail Bank owns 41 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Virginia-based Bb&T Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Sterling Cap Limited Company has invested 0.02% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Logan Capital Mngmt invested in 0.03% or 8,975 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 18,895 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Extended Stay America Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 28,973 shares to 4.43 million shares, valued at $79.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Murphy Usa Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 113,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 522,642 shares, and cut its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

More notable recent Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “30 Stocks Moving in Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 28, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “7 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday – Benzinga” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Tallgrass Energy, Chico’s FAS, and Dycom Industries Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 37 investors sold TRN shares while 112 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 110.07 million shares or 6.79% less from 118.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cooperman Leon G holds 2.56% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) for 1.92M shares. Blair William & Il reported 0% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). First Hawaiian State Bank holds 2,850 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd reported 0.04% stake. 10,800 are held by Cutter Co Brokerage Inc. Moreover, Bessemer Grp Inc Inc has 0% invested in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) for 5,985 shares. Paragon Management Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 625 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt holds 0.01% or 34,400 shares. Tctc Hldgs Limited Liability Company reported 592,143 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 21,655 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 27,191 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 0.01% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Legal & General Public Ltd Co invested in 233,269 shares or 0% of the stock. Emory University holds 75,769 shares or 1.16% of its portfolio. Moors & Cabot holds 0.07% or 46,318 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.38 EPS, down 2.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.39 per share. TRN’s profit will be $48.60M for 10.94 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Trinity Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.03% EPS growth.

More notable recent Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Ryder Announces Management Changes to its Fleet Management and Dedicated Transportation Solutions Businesses – Business Wire” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid Trinity Industries’s (NYSE:TRN) Painful 56% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tribune Media Co by 1.47M shares to 3.45 million shares, valued at $158.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (NASDAQ:PACB) by 2.26 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.62 million shares, and has risen its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $12.69 million activity.