Southernsun Asset Management Stake In Crane Co (CR) Was Lifted; Green Square Capital Position in Merck & Co Com (MRK) Has Trimmed as Valuation Rose

Southernsun Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Crane Co (CR) by 46.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc bought 193,974 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.53% . The institutional investor held 611,218 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.00 million, up from 417,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Crane Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $80.63. About 315,827 shares traded. Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has declined 5.20% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CR News: 23/04/2018 – Crane Co: Off to ‘Solid Start’ and Continues to ‘Pursue Opportunities That Could Provide Further Upside’; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co 1Q EPS $1.13; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.52 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Raises 2018 EPS Vie; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co. Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.45 TO $5.65 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co 1Q Net $68.7M; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.95; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Crane May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter; 23/04/2018 – Correct: Crane Co Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.45-Adj EPS $5.65

Green Square Capital Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc Com (MRK) by 27.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc sold 7,792 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The hedge fund held 21,032 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.76 million, down from 28,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $85.16. About 22.55 million shares traded or 128.60% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC…; 26/04/2018 – Opdivo Drives Bristol-Myers Growth — Earnings Review; 02/05/2018 – Merck KGaA to Enter Development Agreement with SFJ Pharmaceuticals; 01/05/2018 – MERCK & CO SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.16 TO $4.28, SAW $4.08 TO $4.23; 09/04/2018 – #2 Merck racks up another win in wide-ranging PhIII Keytruda lung cancer study, this time as solo therapy $MRK $BMY; 25/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMA: CITIGROUP SAYS IT PREFERS BUY-RATED MERCK, ELI LILLY, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB, ASTRAZENECA AND BAYER; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI(R) (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 18/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO SUBMISSION BASED ON SAFETY AND EFFICACY DATA FROM SCLC COHORT OF PHASE 1/2 CHECKMATE -032 TRIAL; 27/03/2018 – MERCK RECEIVES FAST-TRACK DESIGNATION FOR TEPOTINIB IN NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER IN JAPAN; 11/05/2018 – Health charity Wellcome pledges funds, calls for rapid response to Ebola in Congo

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 317,057 shares to 1.96 million shares, valued at $33.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sei Investments Co (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 12,078 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159,685 shares, and cut its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA).

Since May 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $154,767 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 26 investors sold CR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 36.16 million shares or 1.21% less from 36.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 179,000 shares. California-based Miracle Mile Advsr Limited has invested 0.08% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Oakbrook Ltd Llc invested in 5,550 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman And Com holds 0% or 2,815 shares. 115 were reported by Reilly Fincl Advsrs Ltd. Paloma Partners Management Communications owns 7,200 shares. 24,159 are owned by Wilen Inv Management. Parametric Assoc Llc reported 0.01% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) for 35,628 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc holds 325,481 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Carret Asset Management Ltd Liability has 3,680 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0% or 50,371 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 22,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Limited Company holds 0% or 5,004 shares. Financial Engines Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 31,792 shares.

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 5.04% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.19 per share. MRK’s profit will be $3.24B for 17.03 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.