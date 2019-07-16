Southernsun Asset Management Maintains Holding in Watsco (WSO); Fidelity National Information Services I (FIS) Stake Lifted by Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc

Southernsun Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 130.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc bought 33,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,229 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.48 million, up from 25,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $161.55. About 208,104 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 12.11% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.54% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q EPS 89c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO); 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO $1.45 FROM $1.25, EST. $1.50; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q REV. $926.6M, EST. $913.1M; 05/03/2018 Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 09/03/2018 – Watsco & Baird to Co-Host Technology Summit for Institutional Investors; 19/03/2018 – Watsco Names Slava Rubin and Brian Keeley to Board; 07/03/2018 – Watsco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Watsco: David C. Darnell and Barry S. Logan Resign From Board; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 89C

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services I (FIS) by 72.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc bought 23,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,280 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.25M, up from 32,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Fidelity National Information Services I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $130.36. About 2.48 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 11.99% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 25/04/2018 – FIS to Host Investor Conference on May 8; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Board Elects Gary Norcross as Chairman; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 14/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES – TO USE OFFERING PROCEEDS TO REPAY PORTION OF ABOUT $1.275 BLN OUTSTANDING UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information: Norcross Is Also President, CEO; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Rev $2.1B; 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth; 01/05/2018 – FIS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. $1.05; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Fidelity National $1b WNG 10Y +145a, 30Y +190a

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC) by 27,046 shares to 400,276 shares, valued at $21.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Actuant Corp (NYSE:ATU) by 108,676 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.14 million shares, and cut its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold WSO shares while 69 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 28.48 million shares or 5.19% less from 30.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Management Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 11,500 shares. 59,229 were reported by Southernsun Asset Management Limited Liability Com. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 636,928 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Reilly Advisors Lc has 0% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 90 shares. California-based Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.03% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Brinker Cap Inc has 4,511 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cutter And Communications Brokerage has 0.17% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 4,145 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management invested in 468 shares or 0% of the stock. Naples Glob Advsrs Llc has 9,116 shares. Creative Planning invested 0% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Raymond James Financial Services invested in 0.01% or 9,967 shares. Redmond Asset Mgmt Llc has invested 1.18% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Tci Wealth Advsrs stated it has 0% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Denali Advsrs Lc holds 0.06% or 2,600 shares.

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc, which manages about $291.11 million and $252.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,528 shares to 45,483 shares, valued at $12.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Global by 55,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,434 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $544,142 activity.

