Southernsun Asset Management Lowered Western Union Co. (WU) Stake by $6.46 Million; Parus Finance Uk LTD Has Boosted Its Weibo (WB) Position by $5.03 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Southernsun Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Western Union Co. (WU) by 12.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc sold 359,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% . The institutional investor held 2.55M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.11 million, down from 2.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Western Union Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $22.68. About 1.69 million shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has risen 4.43% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 10/04/2018 – Western Union competitor WorldRemit is targeting its first profit next year; 05/04/2018 – Western Union to let foreign workers in Japan send remittance via app; 10/05/2018 – Speedpay Selected as Payments Provider for OneUnited Bank; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees FY Adj EPS $1.80-Adj EPS $1.90; 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q EPS 46c; 20/04/2018 – The Western Union Foundation Continues its Commitment to Supporting Education with Global WU Scholars Program; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees FY EPS $1.81-EPS $1.91; 01/05/2018 – Western Union: 2018 GAAP EPS Outlook Increased to Reflect Tax Rate, Impact of 2017 Tax Act; 24/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: REFUND ALERT: AG Balderas Urges New Mexicans to File Scam Claims with Western Union for Share of $586 Million; 10/05/2018 – Speedpay Releases Next Gen Bill Payment Platform

Parus Finance Uk Ltd increased its stake in Weibo Corp (WB) by 87.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd bought 82,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.35% . The institutional investor held 176,965 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.97 million, up from 94,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Weibo Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.09% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $46.39. About 1.50M shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 52.29% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 16/04/2018 – But after backlash from Weibo users, the company backtracked; 21/05/2018 – CHINESE SECURITIES REGULATOR COMMENTS IN WEIBO STATEMENT; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q NET REV. $349.9M, EST. $343.4M; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO SEES 2Q NET REV. $420.0M TO $430.0M, EST. $417.4M; 24/05/2018 – REFILE-Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 24/05/2018 – Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 26/04/2018 – Weibo Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q EPS 44c; 04/04/2018 China Unveils Retaliation Plan for U.S. Tariffs — State TV Weibo; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Adj EPS 50c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.50, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold WB shares while 58 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 43.81 million shares or 7.99% more from 40.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Group Inc Lc holds 0.02% or 13,398 shares. Moreover, Hightower Lc has 0.02% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 48,184 shares. North Star Invest Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 1,900 shares. 20,192 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). First Manhattan reported 500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aviva Public Limited Company holds 16,850 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lpl Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Omers Administration reported 26,100 shares stake. Prudential Public Ltd Company holds 534,768 shares. Perkins Coie Co holds 400 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 573 shares. British Columbia Invest Management owns 0.01% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 25,470 shares. Regions Finance Corp reported 120 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, a Germany-based fund reported 10,050 shares. The Colorado-based Advsr Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold WU shares while 148 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 430.12 million shares or 0.27% more from 428.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Gp Limited Com invested in 0.01% or 185,521 shares. Wisconsin-based Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Wi has invested 0.12% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Pitcairn accumulated 0.06% or 30,691 shares. Wedge Capital Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc holds 0.01% or 41,105 shares. Natl Pension Ser holds 40,102 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Communication invested in 1.49 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jane Street Group Inc Llc owns 19,261 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Comerica Comml Bank holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 180,109 shares. 3.11M are owned by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 105,451 shares. Rampart Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Prudential Public Limited Liability Com owns 0.02% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 265,029 shares. Ifrah, Arkansas-based fund reported 46,383 shares.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crane Co (NYSE:CR) by 154,273 shares to 417,244 shares, valued at $35.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp. (NYSE:CNC) by 431,826 shares in the quarter, for a total of 850,570 shares, and has risen its stake in Dycom Industries Inc (NYSE:DY).

Analysts await The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 9.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.52 per share. WU’s profit will be $199.23M for 12.06 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by The Western Union Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.44% EPS growth.