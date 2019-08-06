Southernsun Asset Management Lowered Murphy Usa (MUSA) Stake by $9.62 Million as Stock Rose; As Alibaba (BABA) Share Value Declined, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Boosted Stake by $402,038

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its stake in Alibaba (BABA) by 20.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought 2,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 13,142 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, up from 10,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt who had been investing in Alibaba for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $409.80B market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $3.73 during the last trading session, reaching $157.4. About 11.09M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS HEMA TOTAL STORES REACH 37 IN CHINA; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA CEO DANIEL ZHANG SPOKE ON CONFERENCE CALL; 13/03/2018 – Unilever Enters into New Strategic Co-operation with Alibaba; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba leads consortium in $1.4 bln deal for stake in Chinese courier ZTO; 29/05/2018 – FEATURE-In China’s booming tech scene, women battle sexism and conservative values; 09/04/2018 – Julie Zhu: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after Alibaba-led funding; 13/04/2018 – Russian billionaire sells 49% stake in Brooklyn Nets basketball team to Alibaba co-founder; 17/04/2018 – ADDING, REPLACING ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYS UK-BASED; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba gobbles up food delivery app

Southernsun Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Murphy Usa Inc. (MUSA) by 17.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc sold 113,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.90% . The institutional investor held 522,642 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.75 million, down from 635,852 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Murphy Usa Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.88B market cap company. The stock increased 4.11% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $89.57. About 155,866 shares traded. Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) has risen 10.96% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MUSA News: 14/03/2018 Murphy USA May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 17th Straight Gain; 20/04/2018 – DJ Murphy USA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MUSA); 01/05/2018 – MURPHY USA 1Q REV. $3.24B, EST. $3.22B; 20/03/2018 – Murphy USA Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Murphy USA 1Q Net $39.3M; 15/05/2018 – Murphy USA May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 19th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – MURPHY USA 1Q EPS $1.16; 01/05/2018 – Murphy USA 1Q Rev $3.24B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold MUSA shares while 74 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 26.47 million shares or 1.46% more from 26.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Willis Invest Counsel reported 0.19% stake. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.04% in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA). Thrivent For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 7,772 shares. Spark Management Limited Liability holds 0.32% or 81,200 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) accumulated 4 shares. Envestnet Asset holds 0% or 16,695 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 15,358 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors holds 0.01% or 8,433 shares. California-based Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA). Levin Cap Strategies LP owns 2,532 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Ajo LP stated it has 105,721 shares. Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA). Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 12,928 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 8,090 were accumulated by Sei Invests Com. Benjamin F Edwards & Inc holds 33 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dycom Industries Inc (NYSE:DY) by 404,316 shares to 1.73 million shares, valued at $79.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp. (NYSE:CNC) by 431,826 shares in the quarter, for a total of 850,570 shares, and has risen its stake in Stepan Co (NYSE:SCL).

