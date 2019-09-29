Southernsun Asset Management Lowered Its Watsco (WSO) Stake by $786,475; Stock Price Rose; Capstone Investment Advisors Increases Stake in Hca Healthcare (Put) (HCA)

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (Put) (HCA) by 389.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc bought 51,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The hedge fund held 64,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.66 million, up from 13,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $118.96. About 1.29 million shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 10/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 09/04/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE’S CFR TO Ba1 FROM Ba2 BY MOODY’S; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY REV. $45B TO $46B; 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Wins Three SETRAC Awards; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 Rev $45B-$46B; 01/05/2018 – Leerink Partners’ Ana Gupte Says HCA Has Been Moving Sideways (Video); 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 21/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q REV. $11.42B, EST. $11.28B; 21/03/2018 – HCA Healthcare: Current Far West Division Pres Bryan Rogers to Retire

Southernsun Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 8.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc sold 4,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 54,404 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.90 million, down from 59,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $166.53. About 143,620 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 05/03/2018 Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 09/03/2018 – Watsco & Baird to Co-Host Technology Summit for Institutional Investors; 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO $1.45 FROM $1.25, EST. $1.50; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Watsco; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Rev $926.6M; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q EPS 89c; 12/03/2018 – Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 20/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO.B); 24/04/2018 – Watsco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Watsco Names Slava Rubin and Brian Keeley to Board

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold HCA shares while 211 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 233.42 million shares or 0.46% less from 234.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 53,309 are owned by Shelton Cap. Stevens Capital LP reported 8,733 shares. 6,345 were accumulated by Grand Jean Cap Mngmt. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada holds 0% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) or 24 shares. Us Financial Bank De stated it has 18,160 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership owns 14 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Natixis reported 42,741 shares stake. Millennium Mngmt Llc holds 0.28% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) or 1.36M shares. First Interstate State Bank stated it has 25 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdg Inc accumulated 0.13% or 1.07 million shares. Peak Asset Management Limited Liability accumulated 0.21% or 4,700 shares. Quantbot Techs Lp stated it has 0.47% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Ativo Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.9% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 2,662 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.1% or 13,400 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $31,024 activity.

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $16.83B and $13.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 25,040 shares to 8,160 shares, valued at $740,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 6,474 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 326 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Analysts await Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.25 EPS, up 6.64% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.11 per share. WSO’s profit will be $86.42 million for 18.50 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.40 actual EPS reported by Watsco, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $1.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crane Co (NYSE:CR) by 193,974 shares to 611,218 shares, valued at $51.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

