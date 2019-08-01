Southernsun Asset Management Lowered Its Stake in Timken Co. (TKR) as Stock Value Declined; Lazard LTD (LAZ) Stake Held by Global Thematic Partners Llc

Global Thematic Partners Llc increased its stake in Lazard Ltd (LAZ) by 15.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc bought 43,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.28% . The institutional investor held 330,990 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.96 million, up from 287,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Lazard Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $38.71. About 995,737 shares traded or 15.18% up from the average. Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) has declined 26.27% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.27% the S&P500. Some Historical LAZ News: 19/04/2018 – CONGO REPUBLIC EXPECTS TALKS WITH IMF TO “RAPIDLY LEAD TO THE ADOPTION” OF A THREE-YEAR PROGRAMME – PM STATEMENT; 09/05/2018 – EM Is Being Dominated by Dollar Weakness, Says Lazard’s Donald (Video); 19/04/2018 – CONGO REPUBLIC’S DEBT RESTRUCTURING EFFORTS WILL NOT AFFECT MULTILATERAL CREDITORS, EUROBOND, REGIONAL BONDHOLDERS – PM STATEMENT; 27/04/2018 – LAZARD LTD LAZ.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $67; 25/04/2018 – LAZARD LTD LAZ.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 7 PCT; 08/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING CO – CENTERVIEW PARTNERS LLC AND LAZARD FRÈRES & CO. LLC ARE ACTING AS FINANCIAL ADVISORS TO EXPRESS SCRIPTS; 20/03/2018 – LAZARD MD MICHELE LAMARCHE TELLS REPORTERS IN LONDON; 05/03/2018 Lazard Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 19/03/2018 – LAZARD: CORSO BAVAGNOLI HIRED AS MD IN PARIS; 20/03/2018 – MOZAMBIQUE WON’T REACH PRIMARY BALANCE UNTIL 2022: LAZARD

Southernsun Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Timken Co. (TKR) by 13.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc sold 314,949 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.74% . The institutional investor held 2.03 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.61M, down from 2.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Timken Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.69% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $45.71. About 1.89M shares traded or 166.17% up from the average. The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) has declined 0.63% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TKR News: 08/05/2018 – TIMKEN CO TKR.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.28/SHR; 15/05/2018 – Anchor Bolt Capital LP Exits Position in Timken; 19/03/2018 – TIMKEN CO TKR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.32, REV VIEW $3.31 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – Timken Increases Outlook for 2018; 01/05/2018 – TIMKEN REPORTS STRONG 1Q 2018 RESULTS; RAISES YEAR OUTLOOK; 01/05/2018 – Timken 1Q EPS $1.02; 20/04/2018 – DJ Timken Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TKR); 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Timken May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 23/05/2018 – Timken Presenting at Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – Timken Had Seen FY18 Adj EPS of $3.20-$3.3

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.61 in 2018Q4.

Global Thematic Partners Llc, which manages about $12.76 billion and $2.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 688,917 shares to 1.73 million shares, valued at $68.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 43,306 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 521,950 shares, and cut its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

