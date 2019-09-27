Southernsun Asset Management Lowered Its Murphy Usa (MUSA) Position; Kennametal Inc. (KMT) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Southernsun Asset Management Llc decreased Murphy Usa Inc. (MUSA) stake by 19.23% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Southernsun Asset Management Llc sold 100,520 shares as Murphy Usa Inc. (MUSA)’s stock rose 3.90%. The Southernsun Asset Management Llc holds 422,122 shares with $35.47M value, down from 522,642 last quarter. Murphy Usa Inc. now has $2.73 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.50% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $85.23. About 128,133 shares traded. Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) has risen 10.96% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MUSA News: 01/05/2018 – Murphy USA 1Q Net $39.3M; 01/05/2018 – MURPHY USA 1Q EPS $1.16; 01/05/2018 – Murphy USA 1Q Rev $3.24B; 14/03/2018 Murphy USA May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 17th Straight Gain; 20/03/2018 – Murphy USA Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Murphy USA May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 19th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – MURPHY USA 1Q REV. $3.24B, EST. $3.22B; 20/04/2018 – DJ Murphy USA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MUSA)

Among 6 analysts covering Kennametal (NYSE:KMT), 2 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Kennametal has $4700 highest and $2700 lowest target. $34.25’s average target is 13.90% above currents $30.07 stock price. Kennametal had 9 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Underperform” on Tuesday, August 6. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Sell” on Wednesday, August 21. BMO Capital Markets maintained Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) rating on Friday, June 21. BMO Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $37 target. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, August 21. On Wednesday, May 8 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, April 3. Goldman Sachs downgraded Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) on Tuesday, July 16 to “Sell” rating. See Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) latest ratings:

Kennametal Inc. develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.49 billion. It operates through three divisions: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure. It has a 10.37 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s product offering includes a selection of standard and customized technologies for metalworking applications, such as turning, milling, hole making, tooling systems, and services for manufacturers of transportation vehicles and components, machine tools, and light and heavy machinery; airframe and aerospace components; and energy-related components for the gas and oil industry, as well as power generation.

The stock decreased 4.63% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $30.07. About 843,755 shares traded or 3.85% up from the average. Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) has declined 7.76% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.76% the S&P500. Some Historical KMT News: 01/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From Kennametal India Ltd; 16/03/2018 – Kennametal May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Consecutive Gain; 22/05/2018 – Kennametal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 24/05/2018 – Kennametal Names Lorraine Martin To Board Of Directors; 13/03/2018 – Kennametal to Attend Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference on March 21st – 22nd, 2018; 13/03/2018 – KENNAMETAL OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY FITCH; 02/05/2018 – Kennametal 3Q EPS 61c; 02/05/2018 – KENNAMETAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.55 TO $2.65, SAW $2.40 TO $2.70; 06/03/2018 Kennametal To Attend J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference On March 13, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Kennametal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, up 6.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.38 per share. MUSA’s profit will be $47.00M for 14.49 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by Murphy USA Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.54% EPS growth.