Southernsun Asset Management Lowered Its Darling Ingredients (DAR) Stake as Share Price Declined; As Walmart (WMT) Market Valuation Rose, Flippin Bruce & Porter Cut Stake by $1.02 Million

Southernsun Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) by 13.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc sold 667,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% . The institutional investor held 4.33 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.78M, down from 5.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Darling Ingredients Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $20. About 773,546 shares traded. Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) has risen 2.06% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical DAR News: 14/05/2018 – Overbrook Management Buys 1.6% Position in Darling Ingredients; 21/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Protein Conversion And Used Cooking Oil Collection Business; 20/04/2018 DJ Darling Ingredients Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DAR); 09/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS 1Q EPS 58C, EST. 28C; 02/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Inc. Announces Closing Of Darling Global Finance B.V.’s Private Offering Of €515 Million Unsecured Senior; 09/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC DAR.N – REMAIN OPTIMISTIC WILL ACHIEVE PREDICTED $1.25 PER GALLON EBITDA FOR FY; 09/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Presenting at Conference May 16; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC – ACQUIRED SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ASSETS OF KRUGER COMMODITIES, INC; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS SELLS TERRA RENEWAL SERVICES PLATFORM TO

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 11.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc sold 10,564 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 82,855 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.08M, down from 93,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $312.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $109.4. About 5.17M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 03/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Celgene No. 2 exec leaves abruptly; Walmart looks at buying PillPack; 30/03/2018 – Kaiser Health: Walmart In Preliminary Talks To Buy Humana Amid Flurry Of Acquisitions, Mergers In Health Industry; 29/04/2018 – Walmart Would Own 40% of U.K. Business After Deal; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Ama; 17/05/2018 – Walmart 1Q Net $2.13B; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER SAYS PSO, OIEC,WALMART REQUESTING OKLAHOMA CORPORATION COMMISSION APPROVE PROJECT UNDER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT; 29/03/2018 – Walmart discussing closer ties with Humana, including possible acquisition; 19/03/2018 – Whole Foods calls supplier summit amid Amazon angst; 28/03/2018 – Democrats Take Positive View of Walmart in Reversal for Retailer; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nine Classes of MSBAM 2014-C17

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc, which manages about $395.97M and $558.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 6,392 shares to 253,330 shares, valued at $12.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ford Mtr Co (NYSE:F) by 65,479 shares in the quarter, for a total of 749,064 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Cl B (NYSE:UPS).

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Why it Might Be Worthwhile to Consider Walmart Stock – Investorplace.com” published on July 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “How Walmart, Target, and eBay Are Taking on Prime Day – Motley Fool” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “This Is the Largest Retailer in America After Walmart – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Lack Of Qualified Truck Drivers Being Felt Across US-Mexico Border Region – Benzinga” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp stated it has 0.31% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd holds 80,843 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. 410,234 were reported by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Pathstone Family Office Lc has 0.06% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Founders Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 2,455 shares. Exchange Capital Mngmt owns 10,179 shares. 7,114 are owned by Liberty Capital Mngmt. Cranbrook Wealth Management has invested 0.02% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Zeke Capital Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 0.34% or 37,519 shares in its portfolio. 364,227 were reported by Arizona State Retirement System. Highlander Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.61% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Lazard Asset Limited invested in 0% or 22,266 shares. Intersect Capital Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). 844,829 were accumulated by Fifth Third Bancorporation. Diligent Investors Ltd accumulated 20,288 shares.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15 before the open. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.45B for 22.60 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.

More notable recent Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Darling Ingredients Delivers a Mix – The Motley Fool” on February 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Valero Announces Approval of Diamond Green Diesel Plant Expansion – GlobeNewswire” on November 05, 2018. More interesting news about Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Black Stone Minerals LP (BSM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Darling Ingredients Inc. Announces Closing Of Its Private Offering Of $500 Million Unsecured Senior Notes Due 2027 And Expiration And Results Of Tender Offer – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold DAR shares while 77 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 151.80 million shares or 3.87% less from 157.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington-based Cornerstone has invested 0% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) for 219,490 shares. Parkside Bank And invested 0% of its portfolio in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Profund Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 15,277 shares or 0.02% of the stock. The New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Inc has invested 0.12% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Prudential holds 0.01% or 307,129 shares in its portfolio. Ajo Lp owns 420,251 shares. Ameritas Prtn has invested 0.01% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Trexquant Inv LP accumulated 16,234 shares or 0.02% of the stock. The Arizona-based Tci Wealth has invested 0% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Moreover, Glenmede Tru Comm Na has 0% invested in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Amer Gru reported 123,951 shares. Overbrook Management Corporation owns 12.48% invested in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) for 2.68 million shares.

Analysts await Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 81.82% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.11 per share. DAR’s profit will be $32.95M for 25.00 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Darling Ingredients Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 81.82% EPS growth.