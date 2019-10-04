Southernsun Asset Management Lowered Holding in Idex Corp. (IEX) by $11.21 Million; Investure Cut Its Jd Com (JD) Holding by $451,320 as Market Valuation Declined

Southernsun Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Idex Corp. (IEX) by 27.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc sold 65,199 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 174,904 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.11M, down from 240,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Idex Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $157.51. About 310,340 shares traded. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 13.69% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 16/05/2018 – REG-IDEX sensors in biometric bank card end user trial in the Middle East; 30/04/2018 – IDEX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.29, EST. $1.24; 30/05/2018 – IEX FILES MOTION TO DISMISS PATENT INFRINGEMENT CLAIMS; 09/05/2018 – REG-Mandatory notification of trades in IDEX; 02/04/2018 – Idex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – REG-Annual general meeting in IDEX held on 9 May 2018; 08/05/2018 – REG-Proposal from the Nomination Committee of IDEX AS to the Annual General Meeting; 25/04/2018 – IDEX BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 43C/SHR FROM 37C, EST. 44C; 30/04/2018 – IDEX SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.05 TO $5.20, EST. $5.11; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.32

Investure Llc decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 3.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investure Llc sold 15,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 372,721 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.29M, down from 387,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investure Llc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.64% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $28.8. About 8.01M shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 18/04/2018 – China’s JD.com makes push to lure European luxury brands; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba to invest $320 mln in Thailand, as rivals boost presence; 17/04/2018 – Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 16/03/2018 – JD.com’s finance unit aims to raise $1.9 bln, valuation set to double; 15/05/2018 – LOGISTICS FIRM ESR CAYMAN SAYS A SUBSIDIARY OF CHINA’S JD.COM TO INVEST $306 MILLION IN ESR; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM – ANNUAL ACTIVE CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS UP BY 27.6% TO 301.8 MLN IN 12 MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 FROM 236.5 MLN IN 12 MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2017; 24/04/2018 – LESHI INTERNET SIGNS STRATEGIC PACT WITH JD.COM UNIT; 02/04/2018 – CHINA REGULATOR ASKS JD.COM TO IMPROVE MGMT ON PUBLICATION SALE; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM SEES 2Q REV. 120B YUAN TO 124B YUAN; 24/04/2018 – E-Commerce: Global Markets to 2022 – Leading Players are Alibaba, Amazon.com, Apple, JD.com and Walmart – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investure Llc, which manages about $11.73 billion and $438.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 3,900 shares to 330,815 shares, valued at $39.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.12 EPS, up 500.00% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.02 per share. JD’s profit will be $174.45M for 60.00 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by JD.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.83% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pinduoduo: A Serious Contender – Seeking Alpha” on October 03, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “JD.Com Is Fine, but JD Stock Needs a Poke – Investorplace.com” published on September 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “JD.com Counters Pinduoduo in the Social Shopping Market – The Motley Fool” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Cloud Stocks to Invest in the Future – Investorplace.com” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Alibaba, JD.com, Yandex, RingCentral and Paylocity – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $1.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC) by 31,174 shares to 431,450 shares, valued at $25.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.46 EPS, up 3.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.41 per share. IEX’s profit will be $110.29 million for 26.97 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by IDEX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) news were published by: Businessinsider.com which released: “IEX just released a mock infomercial trolling NYSE and Nasdaq, and it’s sure to get Wall Street’s attention – Business Insider” on February 21, 2019, also Wsj.com with their article: “NYSE, Nasdaq Rival Aims to Shed Light on Fee Profits – The Wall Street Journal” published on January 29, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “‘Flash Boys’ exchange is expanding, now wants to save corporations fleeced by speed traders – CNBC” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “IDEX (IEX) Shares Up 31% YTD: What’s Driving the Rally? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Wsj.com‘s news article titled: “A Wall Street Revolt That Fizzled – The Wall Street Journal” with publication date: September 28, 2019.