Southernsun Asset Management Lowered By $1.43 Million Its Belden (BDC) Stake; Zayo Group Holdings (ZAYO) Shorts Lowered By 7.38%

Southernsun Asset Management Llc decreased Belden Inc (BDC) stake by 6.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Southernsun Asset Management Llc sold 27,046 shares as Belden Inc (BDC)’s stock rose 2.49%. The Southernsun Asset Management Llc holds 400,276 shares with $21.50M value, down from 427,322 last quarter. Belden Inc now has $2.12B valuation. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $53.78. About 412,885 shares traded or 3.92% up from the average. Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) has risen 4.99% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.56% the S&P500. Some Historical BDC News: 06/03/2018 – Belden Announces Cash Tender Offers for Any and All of the Outstanding Senior Subordinated Notes Listed Below:; 02/05/2018 – Belden Sees 2Q Rev $647M-$667M; 06/03/2018 Belden Announces €350 Million Private Offering of Senior Subordinated Notes; 30/03/2018 – Belden Showcases Behind-the-Scenes Connectivity that Brings Technology to Life at NAB 2018; 02/05/2018 – Belden Sees 2Q EPS 37c-EPS 47c; 29/05/2018 – Belden to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events; 02/05/2018 – Belden Raises Full-Yr Rev Guidance to Reflect the SAM Acquisition; 02/05/2018 – BELDEN 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.16, EST. $1.11; 11/04/2018 – Belden Hosts a Convergence in the Digital Building Roadshow; 02/05/2018 – Belden Raises 2018 View To Rev $2.62B-$2.67B

Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) had a decrease of 7.38% in short interest. ZAYO’s SI was 17.15 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 7.38% from 18.51M shares previously. With 6.36 million avg volume, 3 days are for Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO)’s short sellers to cover ZAYO’s short positions. The SI to Zayo Group Holdings Inc’s float is 7.65%. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.5. About 1.09 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 2.46% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 24/05/2018 – Zayo Expands European Wavelength Network; 07/05/2018 – Zayo Announces $500 Million Share Repurchase Program; 24/05/2018 – Fairbanks Energy Services Helps Zayo Significantly Reduce Energy Consumption at Three zColo Data Centers; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – PRESIDENT AND COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED FROM COMPANY, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 30/04/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds Zayo Group, Exits Newell Brands; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO: $500M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 02/04/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPLETION OF ANALYSIS PHASE LEADS TO ENGAGEMENT WITH IRS AND CONVERSION PREPARATION; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO DOESN’T PLAN TO PURSUE CROUCH REPLACEMENT IN NEAR TERM; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED

Among 3 analysts covering Belden (NYSE:BDC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Belden had 4 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Canaccord Genuity. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus.

Analysts await Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.40 EPS, down 7.89% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.52 per share. BDC’s profit will be $55.24M for 9.60 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Belden Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 15 investors sold BDC shares while 79 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 42.95 million shares or 7.63% less from 46.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC). Legal And General Pcl owns 53,844 shares. Arizona State Retirement invested in 28,291 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Kennedy Capital Mngmt has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC). Prudential Public Limited Company owns 531,500 shares. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Co accumulated 4,257 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Strs Ohio invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC). Hm Management Ltd Liability holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) for 4,651 shares. Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 0.04% in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC). Royal Bankshares Of Canada has 0.01% invested in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 8,241 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. National Bank Of Mellon invested 0.01% in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC). State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 74,189 shares. Pnc Fincl Serv Grp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,520 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co reported 0% in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC).

Among 3 analysts covering Zayo Group Holdings (NYSE:ZAYO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Zayo Group Holdings had 6 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) on Monday, February 11 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”.