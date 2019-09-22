Southernsun Asset Management Lifted Stepan Co (SCL) Position by $1.02 Million; Shareholder Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Has Boosted Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Stake

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 175.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa bought 14,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 22,077 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $782,000, up from 8,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 9.39% or $9.63 during the last trading session, reaching $112.18. About 3.10 million shares traded or 229.70% up from the average. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 26/04/2018 – Times of India: HDFC Bank hikes fixed deposit rates, loans set to get costlier too; 30/04/2018 – HDFC 4Q PROVISIONS 1.8B RUPEES; 08/03/2018 – HDFC BANK IS SAID TO PICK BAML, MS, CREDIT SUISSE, JPMORGAN; 14/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Hdfc Bank Ltd. – Board Meeting On April 21, 2018; 06/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Hdfc Bank Ltd. – Confirmation Pursuant To Reg 57(2) Of Sebi (Lodr) Regulations, 2015; 12/04/2018 – Franklin India High Growth Exits HDFC, Cuts EIH; 23/05/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS SAYS HDFC BANK LAUNCHES DIGITAL LOANS AGAINST MUTUAL FUNDS; 04/05/2018 – RAJ OIL MILLS LTD RAJS.NS – SRA APPROVES TRANSFER OF FUNDS FROM ESCROW ACCOUNT WITH HDFC BANK TO CURRENT BANK ACCOUNT OF CO; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Hdfc Bank’s Proposed Masala Bonds; 08/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s HDFC in talks to buy Apollo Munich Health Insurance for about 10 bln rupees – Economic Times

Southernsun Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Stepan Co (SCL) by 6.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc bought 11,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 187,925 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.27 million, up from 176,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Stepan Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $96.32. About 252,613 shares traded or 199.81% up from the average. Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) has risen 14.18% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SCL News: 10/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SAYS ROJO WILL SUCCEED MATTHEW EAKEN – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Stepan 1Q EPS $1.31; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SCL.N – ROJO WILL SUCCEED MATTHEW EAKEN; 24/04/2018 – STEPAN CO – HEADWINDS IN NORTH AMERICA POLYMER BUSINESS “WILL CONTINUE TO CHALLENGE US IN 2018”; 24/04/2018 – Stepan 1Q Net $30.7M; 24/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SCL.N – FOR FULL YEAR, COMPANY EXPECTS CAPITAL SPENDING TO BE BETWEEN $105 MLN AND $115 MLN; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN REPORTS APPOINTMENT OF NEW VP & CFO; 24/04/2018 – Stepan Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Stepan Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Stepan Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCL)

