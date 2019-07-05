Southernsun Asset Management Lifted Stepan Co (SCL) Holding by $438,306; Deere & Co (DE) Market Value Declined While Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Has Lowered Position

Southernsun Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Stepan Co (SCL) by 2.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc bought 5,038 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 176,667 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.46M, up from 171,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Stepan Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $91.86. About 7,220 shares traded. Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) has risen 28.69% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SCL News: 10/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SCL.N – ROJO WILL SUCCEED MATTHEW EAKEN; 24/04/2018 – Stepan Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Stepan 1Q EPS $1.31; 24/04/2018 – Stepan Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SCL.N – HAS APPOINTED LUIS ROJO AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN – ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAD APPOINTED LUIS ROJO AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO; 20/04/2018 – Stepan Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN REPORTS APPOINTMENT OF NEW VP & CFO; 24/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SCL.N – FOR FULL YEAR, COMPANY EXPECTS CAPITAL SPENDING TO BE BETWEEN $105 MLN AND $115 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Stepan 1Q Net $30.7M

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 35.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,150 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, down from 31,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $163.94. About 592,395 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WIRTGEN’S CURRENT ORDER BOOK “VERY STRONG”, WIRTGEN WILL CONTRIBUTE $100 MLN IN OPERATING PROFIT IN FISCAL YEAR 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Deere & Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DE); 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q EPS $3.67; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WIRTGEN IS GENERATING “STRONG” POSITIVE CASH FLOW IN CURRENT FISCAL YEAR; 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Adds Deere, Exits Facebook, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 04/04/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SAYS “STRONGLY” ENCOURAGE OFFICIALS TO AVOID ANY MEANINGFUL DISRUPTION TO AGRICULTURAL TRADE; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.69/SHR; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q EPS $3.67; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Some Crop Price Forecasts for the 2017/18 Season; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Construction, Forestry Equipment Sales Up About 83%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold SCL shares while 52 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 16.00 million shares or 1.19% less from 16.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group Inc has 2.30M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ftb Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 0% or 293 shares. First Advisors Ltd Partnership invested in 16,196 shares. 6,140 are held by Td Asset Incorporated. 6,321 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Mgmt. Deutsche State Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 28,849 shares. Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL). Great West Life Assurance Communication Can has invested 0.01% in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Incorporated holds 106,302 shares. Moreover, Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.01% invested in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) for 7,100 shares. 153,878 were reported by Jpmorgan Chase And. Advsr Asset Management accumulated 577 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Inc stated it has 0.01% in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL). The Georgia-based Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL). Geode Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL).

Since January 7, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $136,930 activity. 517 shares valued at $38,863 were sold by Slone Robert Victor on Monday, January 7.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC) by 27,046 shares to 400,276 shares, valued at $21.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thor Industries Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 155,991 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 962,267 shares, and cut its stake in Brink’s Co. (NYSE:BCO).

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.87 million activity.

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas, which manages about $1.49B and $29.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) by 180,000 shares to 962,505 shares, valued at $10.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.