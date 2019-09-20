Southernsun Asset Management Lifted Position in Darling Ingredients (DAR) as Valuation Declined; Herald Investment Management LTD Has Decreased Position in Boingo Wireless (WIFI) by $6.41 Million as Valuation Declined

Southernsun Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) by 1.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc bought 64,402 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% . The institutional investor held 4.40 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $87.44 million, up from 4.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Darling Ingredients Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $19.84. About 390,776 shares traded. Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) has risen 2.06% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical DAR News: 25/04/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS REPORTS PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF €515; 21/05/2018 – DARLING SELLS TERRA RENEWAL SERVICES TO AMERICAN RESIDUALS; 20/04/2018 DJ Darling Ingredients Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DAR); 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC – ACQUIRED SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ASSETS OF KRUGER COMMODITIES, INC; 21/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Protein Conversion And Used Cooking Oil Collection Business; 09/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $110.4M, EST. $101.3M; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS SELLS TERRA RENEWAL SERVICES PLATFORM TO; 11/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC DAR.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $22; 10/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 09/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC DAR.N – REMAIN OPTIMISTIC WILL ACHIEVE PREDICTED $1.25 PER GALLON EBITDA FOR FY

Herald Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI) by 60.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Herald Investment Management Ltd sold 377,261 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.77% . The institutional investor held 241,739 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.34M, down from 619,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Boingo Wireless Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $556.00 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $12.81. About 286,258 shares traded. Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has declined 32.80% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WIFI News: 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.45, REV VIEW $231.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $0.36 TO $0.48; 16/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Announces Participation at Upcoming May Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless 1Q Rev $58.2M; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2018 Rev $227M-$234M; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management Buys 4.5% Position in Boingo Wireless; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 17c

More notable recent Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Freedom Mobile Launches Fast LTE Network in Prince George with Special Offer On Big Gig Unlimited Plans and Absolute Zero Deal – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Verizon, Boingo Wifi Partner To Improve Verizon’s 5G Presence in Phoenix – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Verizon (VZ) Teams Up With Boingo to Promulgate 5G Coverage – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Boingo Wireless Stock Popped 10% This Morning – Motley Fool” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Boingo’s Airport Partners Speed to the Top in New Airport Wi-Fi Ranking – Business Wire” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Analysts await Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.09 EPS, down 800.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.01 per share.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 23 investors sold WIFI shares while 33 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 40.93 million shares or 28.39% less from 57.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Next Century Growth Investors Limited Com owns 102,099 shares. Panagora Asset accumulated 2,500 shares. Gsa Cap Prns Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Barclays Public Limited Com owns 0% invested in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) for 325,347 shares. Citigroup owns 15,006 shares. The California-based First Republic has invested 0% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 111,968 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested in 0.01% or 624,319 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 279,068 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 30,000 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Blackrock has 3.08M shares. White Pine Capital owns 0.8% invested in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) for 118,960 shares. Stifel Corp has invested 0% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Rk Capital Ltd Liability Co invested 1.51% of its portfolio in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). State Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0% of its portfolio in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold DAR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 152.70 million shares or 0.60% more from 151.80 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trellus Mgmt Com Ltd Liability Corporation has 76,727 shares for 2.07% of their portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Lc has 76,600 shares. Dimensional Fund LP has invested 0.1% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Ameriprise Fincl Inc holds 0.01% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) or 1.09 million shares. Teton Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 78,200 shares. Advisory Services Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 730 shares. Group Incorporated One Trading LP owns 2,184 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd holds 0% or 229,530 shares. Smithfield Tru owns 220 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bancshares Of Mellon invested in 0.03% or 4.65M shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability reported 109,100 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 115 shares. Qs Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) for 12,400 shares. Paloma Prns Mngmt Company, a Connecticut-based fund reported 21,838 shares. Citigroup reported 18,977 shares or 0% of all its holdings.