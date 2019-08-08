Southernsun Asset Management Lifted Its Holding in Polaris Industries (PII) by $730,968; As Stryker (SYK) Market Value Rose, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Has Decreased by $608,336 Its Position

Southernsun Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) by 1.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc bought 8,702 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 579,920 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.96M, up from 571,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Polaris Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $92.42. About 265,552 shares traded. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 02/04/2018 – Polaris Recalls RZR XP 1000 Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles (ROVs) Due to Fire Hazard; 20/04/2018 – DJ Polaris Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PII); 21/05/2018 – Polaris Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – CPSC: POLARIS RECALLS RANGER XP DUE TO INJURY HAZARD; 09/05/2018 – EICHER 4Q EARNINGS INCLUDE INR1.87B LOSS RELATED TO POLARIS JV; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries Execpts Transaction to Buy Boat Holdings to Close by the 3Q; 13/03/2018 – Inphi Announces Production Availability of 16nm Polaris PAM4 Platform for Hyperscale Cloud Deployments; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Polaris Software Lab for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Group Announces Treatment of First Patient in a Phase 2 Study of ADI-PEG 20 Plus Gemcitabine and Docetaxel for Soft Tis; 21/05/2018 – IORA HEALTH – SERIES E FINANCING IS ALSO FUNDED BY INVESTORS INCLUDING GE VENTURES, HUMANA, KHOSLA VENTURES, POLARIS PARTNERS & TEMASEK

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department sold 3,088 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 77,395 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.29 million, down from 80,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.63B market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $5.5 during the last trading session, reaching $217.24. About 462,795 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 26/04/2018 – STRYKER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.70 TO $1.75, EST. $1.70; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, (S/M); Catalog Number: 0400-710-000 Sterile personal; 26/04/2018 – Stryker Raises Annual Forecast Following Strong First-Quarter Results — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER 1Q ADJ EPS $1.68, EST. $1.60; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, L/XL; Catalog Number: 0400-720-000 Sterile personal; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SYK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.13 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – REG-Stryker announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 06/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Sustainability Solutions- Stryker Sustainability Solutions Reprocessed BW Lasso 2515 NAV eco Variable Diagnostic E; 27/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SYK.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $185 FROM $175; 26/04/2018 – Stryker 1Q Adj EPS $1.68

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.03% or 22,985 shares. 1,440 were reported by Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc. Gabelli Funds Ltd holds 0.06% or 45,000 shares in its portfolio. First Citizens Natl Bank owns 5,975 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Primecap Management Communication Ca has invested 0.03% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Sandy Spring Financial Bank invested in 31,113 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Highlander Cap Limited Liability Corp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 27,800 shares. Lederer & Inv Counsel Ca owns 7,545 shares for 1.39% of their portfolio. Regent Investment Ltd Liability owns 0.42% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 6,321 shares. Greenleaf owns 72.22% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 22.22 million shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Alpha Windward Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,681 shares or 0.22% of the stock. 18,543 were reported by Trillium Asset Limited. Beese Fulmer Inv Mngmt Inc owns 0.13% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 3,352 shares. Twin Capital Mngmt owns 9,540 shares.

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, which manages about $20.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 77,863 shares to 226,831 shares, valued at $19.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 43,953 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $16,843 activity.

Analysts await Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 12.43% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SYK’s profit will be $731.39 million for 28.58 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual EPS reported by Stryker Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.04% negative EPS growth.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clean Harbors Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 284,505 shares to 1.17M shares, valued at $83.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Timken Co. (NYSE:TKR) by 314,949 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.03M shares, and cut its stake in Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0.01% or 138,912 shares. City stated it has 0% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). State Bank Of New York Mellon accumulated 924,098 shares. Stephens Inc Ar reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Security Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 18,748 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parkside Comml Bank & holds 61 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 0.02% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Whittier has invested 0% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Paloma Prns Mgmt owns 9,967 shares. Quantbot Tech Ltd Partnership holds 0.08% or 9,498 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Gp accumulated 26 shares. 6,557 are held by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Da Davidson has invested 0.02% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc has invested 0% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).

