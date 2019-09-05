Southernsun Asset Management Lifted Crane Co (CR) Position By $12.96 Million; Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) Had 0 Bulls

Southernsun Asset Management Llc increased Crane Co (CR) stake by 58.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Southernsun Asset Management Llc acquired 154,273 shares as Crane Co (CR)’s stock declined 1.53%. The Southernsun Asset Management Llc holds 417,244 shares with $35.31M value, up from 262,971 last quarter. Crane Co now has $4.67B valuation. The stock increased 3.72% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $77.85. About 72,605 shares traded. Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has declined 5.20% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CR News: 23/04/2018 – Crane Co. Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 23/04/2018 – CRANE SEES YR ADJ. EPS $5.45-$5.65, SAW $5.35-$5.55, EST. $5.52; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Sees 2018 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.95; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Crane May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter; 23/04/2018 – Correct: Crane Co Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.45-Adj EPS $5.65; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co 1Q Adj EPS $1.31; 24/04/2018 – Crane Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Crane May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 25/05/2018 – Crane Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court Declines to Hear Crane Co.’s Appeal of Missouri Appellate Court Ruling

Among 2 analysts covering Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Anheuser-Busch InBev has $84 highest and $75 lowest target. $79.50's average target is -14.87% below currents $93.39 stock price.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. The company has market cap of $184.60 billion. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; BeckÂ’s, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Chernigivske, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Klinskoye, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, Sibirskaya Korona, and Skol brands. It has a 25.17 P/E ratio.

More notable recent Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “How Much Is Anheuser-Busch InBev’s Deleveraging Program Expected To Add To Its EPS? – Forbes” on September 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Anheuser-Busch Inbev Stock Surged 14% in July – Motley Fool” published on August 08, 2019, Fool.com published: “Anheuser-Busch InBev Comes Out of Craft Beer Acquisition Retirement – Motley Fool” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “AB InBev Redefines Smart Drinking Strategy in China by Multi-cultural Approach to Influence the Rising Gen-z – Business Wire” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Cannabis CEOs See Holistic Branding As Key To Consumer Experience – Benzinga” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Academy Cap Tx reported 277,898 shares. Norris Perne And French Llp Mi reported 1.28% stake. 30,902 were reported by Highland Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Raymond James Trust Na reported 0.04% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Two Sigma Lc owns 13,310 shares. Lawson Kroeker Invest Management Incorporated Ne reported 116,318 shares. Fiera Cap owns 10,657 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 4,491 shares. Raymond James Finance Service Advsr Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 54,860 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 2,455 shares. St James Lc has invested 3.55% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Weik Mngmt has invested 0.49% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Edge Wealth Mgmt Llc holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Vontobel Asset Management Inc invested 0.47% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc invested 0.03% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).

The stock decreased 1.41% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $93.39. About 728,988 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 22/03/2018 – Government funding bill hits snag in U.S. Senate; 20/03/2018 – AB InBev to Sell Dollar Bonds as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 21/03/2018 – As shutdown looms, U.S. Congress crafts massive funding bill; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS – EACH OF EFES BREWERIES INTERNATIONAL AND AB INBEV WESTERN EUROPEAN WILL HOLD 50% STAKE IN AB INBEV EFES; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – REMAIN CONFIDENT THAT GROWTH WILL ACCELERATE FOR THE BALANCE OF THE YEAR, PRIMARILY IN H2; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV’S BRITO SAYS CRAFT STRATEGY IS TO HAVE BRAND PORTFOLIO; 25/04/2018 – Bud brewer hopeful that aluminium tariffs won’t hit U.S. allies; 12/04/2018 – AB InBev’s Pedro Aidar Discusses Regional Craft Beer Push (Video); 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and Sustainability (Video)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold CR shares while 95 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 36.61 million shares or 1.29% less from 37.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers reported 130,085 shares. Voya Inv Management Lc owns 55,825 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Prudential Financial has invested 0% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). M&T State Bank Corporation accumulated 0% or 5,299 shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs has 0% invested in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). 77,079 were reported by Raymond James. Riverhead Capital Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) for 5,023 shares. Da Davidson And has invested 0% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Gemmer Asset Mngmt holds 183 shares. Plante Moran Advsrs Limited Company invested in 2,264 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Argyle Capital Management Inc has 0.1% invested in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Alps Advisors stated it has 0% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Company owns 4,919 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 18,132 are owned by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. 30,093 are held by Great West Life Assurance Company Can.

More notable recent Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Crane Co.’s (NYSE:CR) ROE Of 21% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Do Analysts Think About Crane Co.’s (NYSE:CR) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Mario Gabelli Comments on Crane Co. – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Does Crane Co.â€™s (NYSE:CR) 14% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Crane Co. (CR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc decreased Agco Corp. (NYSE:AGCO) stake by 118,445 shares to 883,749 valued at $61.47 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Brink’s Co. (NYSE:BCO) stake by 310,654 shares and now owns 1.22 million shares. Federal Signal Corp (NYSE:FSS) was reduced too.