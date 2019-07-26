Southernsun Asset Management Increases Stake in Polaris Industries (PII); As S & T Bancorp (STBA) Market Valuation Declined, Invesco LTD Has Lifted by $4.19 Million Its Position

Southernsun Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) by 1.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc bought 8,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 579,920 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.96M, up from 571,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Polaris Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $93.25. About 276,322 shares traded. Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 16.95% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 03/04/2018 – Florida Becomes 43rd U.S. State to Reclassify Driving Requirements for Three-Wheeled Roadsters; 19/04/2018 – CPSC: POLARIS RECALLS PHOENIX 200 FOR DAMAGED THROTTLE LIMITER; 24/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC Pll.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.16, REV VIEW $5.70 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – Polaris Names Craig Scanlon as New Transamerican Auto Parts Pres; 24/04/2018 – Polaris Industries Swings to Profit; 12/03/2018 – EICHER SAYS JV CO. EPPL WITH US’S POLARIS TO CLOSE OPS; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries CEO calls new acquisition Boat Holdings ‘a great business’; 10/05/2018 – Polaris Signs Collaboration Agreement with MD Anderson Cancer Center to Join its Immunotherapy Platform for Clinical Trials and; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Group Announces Treatment of First Patient in a Phase 2 Study of ADI-PEG 20 Plus Gemcitabine and Docetaxel for Soft Tis; 31/05/2018 – Polaris at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today

Invesco Ltd increased its stake in S & T Bancorp Inc (STBA) by 27.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd bought 107,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 492,924 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.49M, up from 385,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in S & T Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.31B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $38.16. About 41,796 shares traded. S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) has declined 11.50% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.93% the S&P500. Some Historical STBA News: 17/04/2018 – S&T BANCORP INC STBA.O SETS CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25/SHR; 29/03/2018 – S&T AG SANT1.DE – FY EBITDA NEARLY DOUBLED TO EUR 68.1 MLN (PY: EUR 34.4 MLN); 02/04/2018 – S&T Bancorp to Webcast First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 23/04/2018 – S&T DYNAMICS 1Q OPER LOSS 4.73B WON; 12/03/2018 – Homeland Secur: News Release: S&T Announces Release of New Cybersecurity Research Portfolio and Technology Guides; 22/03/2018 – S&T BANCORP REPORTS APPROVAL OF SHARE BUYBACK PLAN; 22/05/2018 – S&T BANCORP NAMES CHRISTINE TORETTI AS CHAIR OF BOARD; 22/05/2018 – S&T Bancorp, Inc. Appoints Christine J. Toretti Chair Of The Board Of Directors; 14/05/2018 – S & T Bank Exits Position in Rubicon Project; 16/04/2018 – RadioResource: DHS S&T Releases Guide on Mobile Security

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $296.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Ozk by 106,159 shares to 230,434 shares, valued at $6.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Matrix Svc Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 48,689 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 291,556 shares, and cut its stake in Vericel Corp.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $730,518 activity. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $110,250 was made by Kane Robert Edward on Friday, June 7. Shares for $60,269 were bought by GIBSON JAMES THOMAS. BRICE TODD D bought 2,036 shares worth $75,958.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,660 activity.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Timken Co. (NYSE:TKR) by 314,949 shares to 2.03M shares, valued at $88.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thor Industries Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 155,991 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 962,267 shares, and cut its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

