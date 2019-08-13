Southernsun Asset Management Increases Stake in Dycom Industries (DY); Bouchey Financial Group LTD Has Decreased Its Position in Apple (AAPL) by $370,818 as Stock Price Rose

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd sold 1,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 23,400 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45M, down from 25,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $941.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.90% or $7.82 during the last trading session, reaching $208.3. About 31.47 million shares traded or 16.57% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 31/05/2018 – Messaging app Telegram claims Apple has blocked updates; 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer rethinks trade and China after speaking with Apple CEO Tim Cook; 07/05/2018 – IPhone assembler Pegatron enters India with non-Apple products; 07/03/2018 – REFILE-Apple finds supplier problems as its audits expand; 25/05/2018 – Apple has blocked the plans of the biggest distributor of PC-based video games to extend its reach into iPhones. via @cnbctech; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NEW TABLETS WILL FEATURE 10-INCH SCREENS, AROUND THE SAME SIZE AS A STANDARD IPAD – BLOOMBERG; 27/03/2018 – Apple is expected to unveil lower-priced devices to compete with Google in education; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: NEW IPAD GOES ON SALE TODAY, IN STORES THIS WEEK; 20/04/2018 – Dow drops more than 250 points as Apple drags tech lower; 14/05/2018 – APPLE SAYS ISSUES AFFECT 0.2% OF USERS

Southernsun Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Dycom Industries Inc (DY) by 30.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc bought 404,316 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.10% . The institutional investor held 1.73 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.43M, up from 1.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dycom Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.34% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $47.39. About 194,106 shares traded. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 37.78% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.78% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 Adjusted EPS $5.22-$6.14; 01/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 22/05/2018 – Dycom 1Q EPS 53c; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To Adj EPS $4.26-Adj EPS $5.15; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Sees 2Q Rev $830M-$860M; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 Revenue $3.3B-$3.5B; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.28; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To EPS $3.81-EPS $4.70; 22/05/2018 – Dycom 1Q Rev $731.4M; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To Rev $3.23B-$3.43B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Noven Gp Inc holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 4,957 shares. Advisor Prtnrs owns 3.56% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 145,961 shares. River Road Asset Management Ltd Llc owns 0.38% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 89,400 shares. Swedbank stated it has 4.68% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd owns 49,410 shares. 125,498 were accumulated by Telemus Cap Limited Liability Company. Whittier Trust Com Of Nevada holds 240,477 shares. Lvw Advisors invested in 51,422 shares. Kempen Cap Mngmt Nv accumulated 0.18% or 10,726 shares. 9.83M are held by Manufacturers Life Insurance The. Mathes invested in 2.12% or 21,938 shares. Moors Cabot Inc reported 2.22% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Shell Asset has 2.22% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Towercrest Cap Mngmt has invested 0.84% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Augustine Asset Mgmt has 60,580 shares.

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd, which manages about $227.31M and $400.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (BOND) by 11,740 shares to 123,907 shares, valued at $13.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brink’s Co. (NYSE:BCO) by 310,654 shares to 1.22M shares, valued at $92.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aegion Corp. (NASDAQ:AEGN) by 131,373 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.33 million shares, and cut its stake in Actuant Corp (NYSE:ATU).