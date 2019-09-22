Southernsun Asset Management Increases Holding in Crane Co (CR); As Danaher (DHR) Stock Rose, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Boosted Its Holding

Southernsun Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Crane Co (CR) by 46.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc bought 193,974 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.53% . The institutional investor held 611,218 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.00 million, up from 417,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Crane Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $80.63. About 162,918 shares traded. Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has declined 5.20% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CR News: 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Crane May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co 1Q Net $68.7M; 23/04/2018 – CRANE SEES YR ADJ. EPS $5.45-$5.65, SAW $5.35-$5.55, EST. $5.52; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Crane May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.52 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co 1Q Adj EPS $1.31; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO – AEROSPACE & ELECTRONICS ORDER BACKLOG WAS $381 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, $374 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 25/05/2018 – Crane Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.45 TO $5.65 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $4.75 TO $4.95

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 7.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc bought 4,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 61,004 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.72 million, up from 56,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $146.47. About 4.65M shares traded or 105.15% up from the average. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold DHR shares while 447 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 536.72 million shares or 3.84% less from 558.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Ltd Liability holds 0.2% or 201,043 shares in its portfolio. Asset reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 51,536 shares. Lincoln, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,666 shares. Coldstream Cap Mngmt holds 8,668 shares. 2.66M are owned by Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The. 220,000 were reported by Hudson Bay Capital Lp. 18,115 are held by Condor. Andra Ap holds 0.19% or 45,900 shares in its portfolio. 414,383 were accumulated by Employees Retirement System Of Ohio. Citigroup holds 934,433 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Llc invested 0.02% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Deutsche Bankshares Ag has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). De Burlo Grp Incorporated accumulated 28,050 shares or 0.78% of the stock. D E Shaw And Co reported 0.05% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $348,800 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 26 investors sold CR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 36.16 million shares or 1.21% less from 36.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel owns 0.07% invested in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) for 6,790 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 15,032 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). 15,695 were reported by Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio. Gotham Asset Mngmt Llc holds 34,291 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Ser holds 0.01% or 16,293 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp holds 82,400 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Com owns 42 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability owns 5,550 shares. Georgia-based Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Lazard Asset Ltd Llc has 5,004 shares. 55,752 were accumulated by Elk Creek Prtn Limited Co. Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De accumulated 0.01% or 444,243 shares. Envestnet Asset has 22,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Delaware-based Riverhead Capital Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR).

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Westrock Co by 90,275 shares to 853,593 shares, valued at $31.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sanderson Farms Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 49,221 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 210,016 shares, and cut its stake in Idex Corp. (NYSE:IEX).

Since May 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $154,767 activity.

