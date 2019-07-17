Southernsun Asset Management Increased Its Dycom Industries (DY) Position; Artal Group Sa Has Trimmed Bank Amer (Call) (BAC) Stake

Artal Group Sa decreased Bank Amer Corp (Call) (BAC) stake by 55.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Artal Group Sa sold 2.50 million shares as Bank Amer Corp (Call) (BAC)’s stock declined 1.43%. The Artal Group Sa holds 2.00M shares with $55.18 million value, down from 4.50M last quarter. Bank Amer Corp (Call) now has $273.36B valuation. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $29.26. About 78.02M shares traded or 64.91% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: New York City Small Business Optimism Reaches Two-Year High, More Entrepreneurs Look to Hire in 2018 Tue, 01; 14/05/2018 – Alder Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER – FACILITY AGREEMENT WITH SYNDICATE OF INTERNATIONAL BANKS, LED BY BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH INTERNATIONAL LIMITED AND HSBC BANK; 12/04/2018 – U.S. senator slams bank gun policies, threatens consumer complaint; 07/05/2018 – ‘We want to get cash out of the system’ with mobile payments, Bank of America’s digital chief says; 15/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE WAS 2.96 PCT IN APRIL VS 2.81 PCT IN MARCH; 15/05/2018 – Magellan Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Merrill Lynch: Fewer, But More Productive, Advisors — Barrons.com; 08/03/2018 – U.S. SEC SAYS MERRILL LYNCH CHARGED WITH GATEKEEPING FAILURES IN THE UNREGISTERED SALES OF SECURITIES

Southernsun Asset Management Llc increased Dycom Industries Inc (DY) stake by 30.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Southernsun Asset Management Llc acquired 404,316 shares as Dycom Industries Inc (DY)’s stock declined 24.00%. The Southernsun Asset Management Llc holds 1.73M shares with $79.43M value, up from 1.32M last quarter. Dycom Industries Inc now has $1.71B valuation. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $54.17. About 154,998 shares traded. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 57.69% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.12% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $73.7M; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – SEES 2019 NON-GAAP ADJ DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $4.26 – $5.15; 06/03/2018 Dycom Industries at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES GAAP SHR FOR QUARTER ENDING JULY 28, 2018 $1.02 – $1.17; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.28; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 Revenue $3.3B-$3.5B; 02/04/2018 – Dycom Names Richard K. Sykes as Director; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To Adj EPS $4.26-Adj EPS $5.15; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES FISCAL 2019 GAAP SHR $3.81 – $4.70

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold DY shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 27.50 million shares or 0.99% less from 27.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 50 were reported by Smithfield. Us Bank De reported 20,109 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 30,273 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fdx Advsr Inc holds 4,733 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Commerce Limited owns 6,460 shares. Keybank National Association Oh stated it has 8,129 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Company Can has 0% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 18,895 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 5,075 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Wellington Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership invested 0% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 54,155 shares. 12,850 were accumulated by Texas Yale Cap Corporation. The Colorado-based Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 12,125 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc accumulated 351,620 shares. Cim Investment Mangement Inc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 5,808 shares.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc decreased Extended Stay America Inc. (NYSE:STAY) stake by 28,973 shares to 4.43M valued at $79.45M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Timken Co. (NYSE:TKR) stake by 314,949 shares and now owns 2.03M shares. Brink’s Co. (NYSE:BCO) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Dycom (NYSE:DY), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Dycom had 10 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Craig Hallum. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, February 27. Canaccord Genuity maintained Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) rating on Thursday, February 28. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $68 target. Stephens maintained Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by DA Davidson.

Artal Group Sa increased Inflarx Nv stake by 325,000 shares to 825,000 valued at $31.18M in 2019Q1. It also upped Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) stake by 200,000 shares and now owns 400,000 shares. Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR) was raised too.