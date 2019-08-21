Southernsun Asset Management Holds Position in Stepan Co (SCL); Apple (AAPL) Position Has Raised by L & S Advisors Inc

Southernsun Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Stepan Co (SCL) by 2.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc bought 5,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 176,667 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.46M, up from 171,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Stepan Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $95.14. About 35,219 shares traded. Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) has risen 14.18% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SCL News: 10/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SCL.N – HAS APPOINTED LUIS ROJO AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – Stepan 1Q Net $30.7M; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SCL.N – MATTHEW EAKEN WILL CONTINUE IN HIS ROLE AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CORPORATE CONTROLLER; 24/04/2018 – Stepan 1Q Adj EPS $1.37; 27/03/2018 Stepan Completes Acquisition of a Surfactant Production Facility and a Portion of its Associated Surfactant Business in Mexico; 24/04/2018 – Stepan Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Stepan Declares Quarterly Dividend; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SAYS ROJO WILL SUCCEED MATTHEW EAKEN – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN REPORTS APPOINTMENT OF NEW VP & CFO; 20/04/2018 – DJ Stepan Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCL)

L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 62.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc bought 30,316 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 78,914 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.99M, up from 48,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $959.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $212.32. About 15.99M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/04/2018 – Apple opens slightly up after Friday’s plunge, but it’s still in the red for the year; 04/05/2018 – Qualcomm to depose Apple services chief Eddy Cue; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Jobs; China trade talks and Apple; 01/05/2018 – Apple Paid Subscribers Grew by 100 Million From Year Ago; 01/05/2018 – Apple said last quarter it had returned $248.4 billion in total capital to shareholders, and anticipated that figure would hit $300 billion in through March 2019; 04/04/2018 – Taboola Signs Deal With ZTE to Create Android Rival to Apple News; 14/03/2018 – French finance minister accuses Google and Apple of `abusive practices’; 02/05/2018 – Apple’s Services Growth, Stable IPhone Sales Calm Analyst Fears; 26/04/2018 – Black lawmakers will visit Silicon Valley next week to talk to Apple, Square, PayPal and others about workplace diversity; 16/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Sources: North Carolina site tops Apple’s shortlist for second big corporate campus

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44M and $743.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5,329 shares to 2,295 shares, valued at $875,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Developed Etf (VEA) by 44,484 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,227 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hill (NYSE:HRC) by 32,129 shares to 283,581 shares, valued at $30.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Timken Co. (NYSE:TKR) by 314,949 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.03M shares, and cut its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR).

