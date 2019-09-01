Southernsun Asset Management Holding in Centene Corp. (CNC) Has Increased by $22.89 Million; As Advanced Micro Devices (Put) (AMD) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Oz Management LP Has Trimmed Its Holding by $11.38 Million

Oz Management Lp decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Put) (AMD) by 75.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp sold 455,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The hedge fund held 146,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.74 million, down from 601,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.41 billion market cap company. It closed at $31.45 lastly. It is down 56.80% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 25/04/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices 1Q Adj EPS 11c; 20/03/2018 – AMD: COMPLETED ITS ASSESSMENT, DEVELOPING MITIGATIONS; 13/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES – INVESTIGATING CTS LABS REPORT, WHICH CO GOT, TO UNDERSTAND METHODOLOGY & MERIT OF FINDINGS; 25/04/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices 1Q Rev $1.65B; 22/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–NEW – AMD / STRYKER (VA-18-00041480) – 36C25718Q0537; 13/03/2018 – Pixium Vision Announces Successful Activations with PRIMA, Its Breakthrough Bionic Vision System, in the First Three Patients with Atrophic Dry-AMD; 19/04/2018 – AMD’s StoreMl Technology for Client PC Storage Powered by Enmotus’ Machine Intelligence; 27/04/2018 – BIOPHYTIS SA ALBPS.PA – RESULTS CONFIRMING POTENTIAL OF MACUNEOS DRUG CANDIDATE IN TREATMENT OF INTERMEDIATE DRY FORM OF AMD; 26/04/2018 – Dow rises 100 points, Facebook and AMD jump after crushing earnings; 25/04/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES SAYS “STRENGTH IN RADEON PRODUCTS WAS DRIVEN BY BOTH GAMING AND BLOCKCHAIN DEMAND” IN QTR – CONF CALL

Southernsun Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp. (CNC) by 103.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc bought 431,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 850,570 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.17M, up from 418,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $46.62. About 2.86 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – Centene cut its 2018 earnings per share forecast to a range of $6.75 to $7.15 from a prior estimate of $6.95 to $7.35 per share; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 08/05/2018 – Centene’s Innovative Member Programs Recognized By Decision Health For Ninth Consecutive Year; 08/03/2018 Centene Subsidiaries Awarded Contract In Arizona; 09/05/2018 – llliniCare Health Recognized with Two Platinum Awards from Decision Health for Outstanding Achievement in Healthcare; 15/03/2018 – Centene recently partnered with RxAdvance, a start-up that manages pharmacy benefits; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Net $338M; 15/03/2018 – Centene Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Correctional Healthcare Contract In Tucson, Arizona; 22/03/2018 – CENTENE UNIT COORDINATED CARE HAD REACHED 2017 DEAL FOR FIXES

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 0.06% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 21,800 shares. Shelton Cap reported 1,666 shares. Bridgeway Management holds 0.05% or 82,000 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement invested in 0.13% or 212,226 shares. Etrade Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0.03% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Cap Investors has 6.83 million shares. Cadence Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Us Savings Bank De accumulated 607,828 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Winslow Evans Crocker holds 6,798 shares. 1,866 are owned by Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability. Plante Moran Advsrs Ltd has 0% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 60 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al reported 35,516 shares. Amp Cap Investors Limited, Australia-based fund reported 383,552 shares. Moreover, Leavell Management has 0.16% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 26,884 shares. Captrust Advisors stated it has 196 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hill (NYSE:HRC) by 32,129 shares to 283,581 shares, valued at $30.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) by 490,838 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.23M shares, and cut its stake in Aegion Corp. (NASDAQ:AEGN).

