Southernsun Asset Management Has Upped Its Watsco (WSO) Stake; 3 Analysts Covering ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (SERV)

Among 7 analysts covering Servicemaster Global Holdings (NYSE:SERV), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Servicemaster Global Holdings has $6500 highest and $39 lowest target. $52.14’s average target is -9.21% below currents $57.43 stock price. Servicemaster Global Holdings had 15 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $49 target in Thursday, February 28 report. Nomura maintained ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) rating on Monday, August 12. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $6500 target. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, August 22 by Buckingham Research. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Morgan Stanley. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Nomura. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. The stock of ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, August 7 by Morgan Stanley. See ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) latest ratings:

Southernsun Asset Management Llc increased Watsco Inc (WSO) stake by 130.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Southernsun Asset Management Llc acquired 33,537 shares as Watsco Inc (WSO)’s stock rose 4.06%. The Southernsun Asset Management Llc holds 59,229 shares with $8.48 million value, up from 25,692 last quarter. Watsco Inc now has $5.92B valuation. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $156.98. About 75,427 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 07/03/2018 – Watsco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Net $34.2M; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO INC – COMPANY HAS TARGETED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO EXCEED NET INCOME IN 2018; 02/04/2018 – Watsco Boosts Dividends 16% to $5.80 Per Share, Extends Payout Streak to 44 Years; 19/03/2018 – Watsco: David C. Darnell and Barry S. Logan Resign From Board; 12/03/2018 – Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS DIVIDENDS 16% TO $5.80/SHR, EXTENDS PAYOUT STREAK; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO); 02/04/2018 – Watsco Raises Dividend to $1.45

Southernsun Asset Management Llc decreased Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) stake by 490,838 shares to 2.23 million valued at $39.24M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Hill (NYSE:HRC) stake by 32,129 shares and now owns 283,581 shares. Federal Signal Corp (NYSE:FSS) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold WSO shares while 69 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 28.48 million shares or 5.19% less from 30.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 636,928 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Schwartz Counsel stated it has 175,800 shares or 1.35% of all its holdings. Citigroup accumulated 0% or 22,553 shares. Arcadia Management Corp Mi holds 12,575 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 6,500 shares. Ls Advsr Lc stated it has 1,719 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 2,723 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oak Ridge Invests Lc stated it has 0.99% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Co owns 88,648 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns invested in 9,404 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Hightower Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 7,895 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0% or 1,414 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com reported 3,823 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank holds 0.03% or 7,335 shares. Legal & General Gp Public Limited Company holds 0% or 48,512 shares in its portfolio.

The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $57.43. About 131,936 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 09/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Former CEO of H&R Block William C. Cobb to Bd of Directors; 22/03/2018 Terminix to Host National Hiring Day Event on March 24; 02/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Celebrates MLK50 with Spring Clean 2018; 01/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER SEES FY REV. $3.09B TO $3.12B, EST. $3.06B; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 09/04/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS – ON APRIL 5, BOARD EXPANDED IT DIRECTORSHIPS BY ONE AND APPOINTED WILLIAM C. COBB, AS A MEMBER OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Delivers Solid First-Quarter 2018 Results with Strong Growth at AHS and FSG, and Continued Transformation at; 01/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER 1Q REV. $675M, EST. $664.2M; 05/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Terminix Releases Top 25 Termite Cities List; 29/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Steven B. Hochhauser to Bd of Directors