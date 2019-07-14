Southernsun Asset Management Has Upped Its Stake in Dycom Industries (DY) by $18.19 Million; Schaller Investment Group Has Boosted Its Dollar Tree (DLTR) Holding by $4.51 Million as Stock Value Rose

Southernsun Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Dycom Industries Inc (DY) by 30.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc bought 404,316 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.73 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.43M, up from 1.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dycom Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $55.77. About 245,230 shares traded. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 57.69% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.12% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Dycom Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DY); 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES GAAP SHR FOR QUARTER ENDING JULY 28, 2018 $1.02 – $1.17; 22/05/2018 – Dycom 1Q Rev $731.4M; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To Adj EPS $4.26-Adj EPS $5.15; 02/04/2018 – Dycom Industries, Inc. Appoints Richard K. Sykes as Director; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES FISCAL 2019 GAAP SHR $3.81 – $4.70; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – SEES NON-GAAP ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $1.13 – $1.28 FOR QUARTER ENDING JULY 28; 01/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To EPS $3.81-EPS $4.70; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Schaller Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 171.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaller Investment Group Inc bought 42,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 67,960 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $112.43. About 1.21 million shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 15/05/2018 – MELVIN REDUCED EA, WYN, FLT, DLTR, HDS IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 21/03/2018 – EEOC: Dollar Tree Stores Sued by EEOC For Pregnancy Discrimination; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 2.4% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 EPS $5.25-EPS $5.60; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms One Class of CSFB 2005-C4; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES WITH THE U.S. SEC FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF, SIZE UNDISCLOSED; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 1.4 PCT; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Its Board of Directors

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Murphy Usa Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 113,210 shares to 522,642 shares, valued at $44.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trinity Industries Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 278,066 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.46 million shares, and cut its stake in Actuant Corp (NYSE:ATU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold DY shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 27.50 million shares or 0.99% less from 27.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Financial Bank, a New York-based fund reported 4,886 shares. Maryland-based Invest Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Co has invested 0.84% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Sterling Mgmt Limited has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 1,853 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 110 shares. 55,631 are held by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. 100,000 are held by Weiss Multi. Hawk Ridge Capital Mngmt LP has invested 0.87% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested in 0.01% or 61,730 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 6,300 shares. Torray Ltd Com reported 12,901 shares. 19,340 are owned by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans. Smith Graham And Advsrs LP invested 0.78% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Federated Incorporated Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 11,822 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc reported 282,833 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legacy Capital Prtnrs holds 2,728 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Regions Corporation invested in 0% or 1,556 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Lc owns 51,346 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.07% or 10,256 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Trust holds 170 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Company reported 0.01% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Morgan Stanley invested in 0.02% or 526,122 shares. Hightower Ltd Company invested in 0.02% or 31,249 shares. Moreover, Natl Pension Ser has 0.13% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Fred Alger Mgmt invested in 0.75% or 1.79M shares. Greenleaf reported 2,399 shares. Akre Cap Mgmt Ltd Co holds 5.64% or 5.09 million shares. Aimz Investment Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 0.75% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 10,358 shares. Oppenheimer Asset reported 31,170 shares. Markel invested in 0.22% or 123,000 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $99,980 activity.