Southernsun Asset Management Has Upped Its Position in Dycom Industries (DY) by $18.19 Million as Valuation Declined; Varian Med Sys (VAR) Shareholder Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has Increased Holding by $1.34 Million as Shares Declined

Southernsun Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Dycom Industries Inc (DY) by 30.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc bought 404,316 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.73 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.43 million, up from 1.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dycom Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $58.14. About 196,896 shares traded. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 57.69% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.12% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 22/05/2018 – Dycom 1Q Rev $731.4M; 22/05/2018 – Dycom 1Q EPS 53c; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries 1Q Adj EPS 65c; 06/03/2018 Dycom Industries at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 Revenue $3.3B-$3.5B; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 EPS $4.78-$5.70; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.17; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To Adj EPS $4.26-Adj EPS $5.15; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.28; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES FISCAL 2019 GAAP SHR $3.81 – $4.70

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (VAR) by 47.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought 9,492 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 29,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18M, up from 20,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Varian Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 294,562 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 10.68% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.25% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 04/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS- REPLACED $600 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, TERMINATED CREDIT AGREEMENT ENTERED ON SEPT 1, 2017; 14/03/2018 – Varian Announces Receipt of US and German Antitrust Clearances for Sirtex Acquisition; 04/04/2018 – C-RAD AB CRADb.ST – GETS ORDER FROM VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS TO DELIVER TO NYA KAROLINSKA SOLNA (NKS) HOSPITAL; 14/05/2018 – varian medical systems inc. | halcyon | K181032 | 05/09/2018 |; 26/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – ANNOUNCES FIRB HAS DECIDED THAT COMMONWEALTH OF AUSTRALIA HAS NO OBJECTION TO VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS TO ACQUIRE SIRTEX; 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical Adjusts FY View To Adj EPS $4.43-Adj EPS $4.53; 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical 2Q Rev $729.9M; 04/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – DIRECTORS CONTINUE TO UNANIMOUSLY SUPPORT AND RECOMMEND SCHEME WITH VARIAN; 08/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR) Investors; 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – DIRECTORS OF SIRTEX CONTINUE TO UNANIMOUSLY SUPPORT AND RECOMMEND VARIAN SCHEME

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which manages about $7.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 27,119 shares to 251,038 shares, valued at $3.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Loews Corp (NYSE:L) by 29,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,781 shares, and cut its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS).

