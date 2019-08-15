Southernsun Asset Management Has Upped Its Polaris Industries (PII) Stake by $730,968; Stock Declined; Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Has Raised Union Pacific (UNP) Holding by $71.21 Million

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 79.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd bought 426,424 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 964,413 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $161.25M, up from 537,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $162.59. About 990,069 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 27/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $164 FROM $162; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL TWO-THIRDS IMPLEMENTED; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/18/2018 02:39 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC TO BE 100% INSTALLED BY YR END 2018; 22/03/2018 – OCEAN NETWORK EXPRESS SELECTS UNP AS WESTERN U.S. RAIL PROVIDER; 07/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Raises Freight Rates as Safety Gear Slows Trains; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/27/2018 02:34 PM; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 M Boost From Union Pacific; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 07:21 AM

Southernsun Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) by 1.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc bought 8,702 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 579,920 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.96 million, up from 571,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Polaris Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $82.88. About 244,301 shares traded. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 02/05/2018 – Forbes Names Polaris as One of America’s Best Large Employers; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Group Announces Treatment of First Patient in a Phase 2 Study of ADI-PEG 20 Plus Gemcitabine and Docetaxel for Soft Tissue Sarcoma; 24/04/2018 – Polaris Industries 1Q EPS 85c; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES TO BUY BOAT HOLDINGS FOR ABOUT $805M; 18/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC Pll.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $119; 14/05/2018 – POLARIS CONSULTING 4Q REV. 7.2B RUPEES; 10/05/2018 – Polaris Slingshot Introduces “Club Slingshot” Owners Group; 24/04/2018 – Polaris Industries 1Q Adj EPS $1.06; 25/04/2018 – Polaris Launches Industry’s Most Complete Government Side-by-Side Line-Up; 19/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Polaris Recalls Phoenix 200 All-Terrain Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 702,720 shares to 2.28M shares, valued at $40.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agco Corp. (NYSE:AGCO) by 118,445 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 883,749 shares, and cut its stake in Hill (NYSE:HRC).

More notable recent Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Polaris RANGER Introduces its First-Ever Texas Edition Utility Side-by-Side – Business Wire” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can Polaris Industries Inc.’s (NYSE:PII) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Polaris Industries Inc.’s (NYSE:PII) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Savings Bank accumulated 13,926 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Alyeska Inv Group Inc Ltd Partnership holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 106,200 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Co, a Maryland-based fund reported 126,789 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 204,528 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 500 shares. Nordea Invest Management Ab owns 1,701 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cambridge Invest Research Advsr Inc has 0.01% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 6,249 shares. Capital Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 3,168 shares. Kistler has 99 shares. Northstar Limited Liability, a Colorado-based fund reported 68,522 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys invested in 138,912 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Raymond James Trust Na reported 0.02% stake. The Minnesota-based Us Bancorporation De has invested 0.01% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Arrowmark Colorado Holding Llc reported 1.31 million shares. Federated Pa accumulated 0% or 20,099 shares.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $99,660 activity.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Oracle, Salesforce and Union Pacific – Investorplace.com” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Sell-Side Offers Opposing View Of Union Pacific – Benzinga” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Union Pacific’s Q2 earnings beat eases railroad fears – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Union Pacific: Hats Off – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd, which manages about $10.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 155,336 shares to 671,284 shares, valued at $87.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 235,017 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 284,799 shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Inc.