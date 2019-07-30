Southernsun Asset Management Has Trimmed Position in Clean Harbors (CLH) by $20.20 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Crescent Park Management LP Has Cut Its Position in Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) by $18.06 Million as Stock Value Rose

Southernsun Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH) by 19.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc sold 284,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.17 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.69 million, down from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Clean Harbors Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $72.55. About 135,973 shares traded. Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) has risen 30.89% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CLH News: 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Rev $749.8M; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Sees FY18 Net $12M-Net $51M; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Sees Full-Yr 2018 Adjusted EBITDA of $440M-$480M; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJ. EBITDA GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Position in Clean Harbors; 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS 1Q REV. $749.8M, EST. $726.6M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Clean Harbors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLH); 21/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Crescent Park Management Lp decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 31.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp sold 73,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 157,301 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.79 million, down from 230,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $3.2 during the last trading session, reaching $283.51. About 302,430 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 30.59% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.16% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 22/03/2018 – FleetCor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES INCLUDING ADOPTION OF ASC 606, BETWEEN $2,390 MLN AND $2,450 MLN; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Rev $2.39B-$2.45B; 22/04/2018 – DJ FleetCor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLT); 09/04/2018 – FleetCor Boosts CEO Clarke’s Pay 79% to $52.6 Million for 2017; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR EXTENDS EUROPEAN FUEL CARD PACT W/SHELL THROUGH 2025; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR and P97 Form Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Mobile Payments at Gas Stations; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR and Shell Extend Fuel Card Agreement in Europe; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO THROUGH COUNSEL PROMPTLY ENGAGED EXTERNAL EXPERTS IN INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY FORENSICS TO ASSIST IN INVESTIGATION; 03/05/2018 – PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA, FLEETCOR IN CARDLESS FUEL PAYMENT PACT

Analysts await Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 14.81% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.54 per share. CLH’s profit will be $34.64 million for 29.25 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by Clean Harbors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 588.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 28 investors sold CLH shares while 91 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 49.93 million shares or 2.14% less from 51.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton holds 0.02% or 283 shares in its portfolio. Snyder Cap Mgmt Lp has 1.10M shares. Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Fil Limited owns 14,900 shares. Millennium Limited Liability Corp reported 299,649 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 125,372 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund, a Texas-based fund reported 34,511 shares. Daiwa Incorporated has 123,777 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Van Eck Assocs invested in 0.01% or 15,437 shares. Virtu Fin Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 87,288 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 0.06% or 1.97 million shares in its portfolio. Cap Finance Advisers Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) for 3,351 shares. Secor Advisors Lp stated it has 0.08% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). 149 were accumulated by Meeder Asset Mgmt.

More notable recent Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The Hidden Story Behind Clean Harbors’ Strong Q3 Earnings – The Motley Fool” on November 02, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Clean Harbors Announces $800 Million Senior Notes Offering – Business Wire” published on June 18, 2019, Twst.com published: “Clean Harbors Inc.: Clean Harbors to Announce Second-Quarter 2019 Financial Results on July 31 – The Wall Street Transcript” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Worry About Clean Harbors, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:CLH) ROCE? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “6 Reasons Why You Should Invest in Clean Harbors (CLH) Stock – Zacks.com” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp. (NYSE:CNC) by 431,826 shares to 850,570 shares, valued at $45.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dycom Industries Inc (NYSE:DY) by 404,316 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.73M shares, and has risen its stake in Stepan Co (NYSE:SCL).

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $2.64 EPS, up 9.54% or $0.23 from last year’s $2.41 per share. FLT’s profit will be $227.55 million for 26.85 P/E if the $2.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.56 actual EPS reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.13% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Investment Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Banque Pictet And Cie has invested 0.01% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Nuwave Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 7 shares or 0% of the stock. World Investors accumulated 0.11% or 1.82 million shares. Fifth Third Comml Bank invested in 1,214 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0.06% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Principal Finance Grp Inc Incorporated reported 130,340 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.3% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 140,313 shares. Korea Investment owns 26,900 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Guardian Capital LP holds 1,885 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,761 shares. Nordea Ab stated it has 4,675 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 110,800 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 0.07% or 110,654 shares. Westpac Corp reported 20,083 shares or 0% of all its holdings.