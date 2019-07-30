Southernsun Asset Management Has Trimmed By $2.61 Million Its Actuant (ATU) Stake; Orion Energy Systems (OESX) Sentiment Is 1.33

Orion Energy Systems Inc (OESX) investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.79, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 8 funds opened new and increased stock positions, while 6 cut down and sold their holdings in Orion Energy Systems Inc. The funds in our database reported: 10.18 million shares, down from 10.57 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Orion Energy Systems Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 3 Increased: 4 New Position: 4.

More notable recent Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Some Actuant (NYSE:ATU) Shareholders Are Down 32% – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Actuant To Sell Engineered Components & Systems For $214.5M – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Actuant Is Selling Non-Core Assets Too Cheaply – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Actuant: Divesting The EC&S Segment And Focusing On High Quality Industrial Tools – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Analysts await Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 53.85% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.39 per share. ATU’s profit will be $11.06 million for 32.08 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Actuant Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.00% negative EPS growth.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. researches, designs, develops, makes, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company has market cap of $96.06 million. The firm operates in three divisions: Orion U.S. It currently has negative earnings. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

Analysts await Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) to report earnings on August, 5 before the open. They expect $0.01 EPS, up 111.11% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.09 per share. OESX’s profit will be $299,255 for 80.25 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.03 actual EPS reported by Orion Energy Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -133.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) A Volatile Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “36 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Energy-Efficient LED Lighting Provider Orion Hosts Q1’20 Call on Monday, August 5th at 10:00 am ET – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “New Stocks that Broke Through 52-Week Highs Tuesday Morning – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

The stock increased 2.56% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.21. About 700,885 shares traded or 76.95% up from the average. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (OESX) has risen 87.50% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.07% the S&P500. Some Historical OESX News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Orion Energy Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OESX); 17/04/2018 – Orion Energy Partners Expands Footprint with the Opening of Houston Office; 05/04/2018 – ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS INC – THIRD AMENDMENT TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE FROM FEBRUARY 6, 2019 TO FEBRUARY 6, 2021; 05/04/2018 ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS INC – ON MARCH 30, 2018, CO AND CERTAIN UNITS ENTERED THIRD AMENDMENT TO CO’S EXISTING CREDIT AND SECURITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Mohegan Energy Trustees Acquires West Virginia Metallurgical Coal Operation from Met Resources through a $100 Million Strategic Partnership with Orion Energy Partners; 30/05/2018 – Orion Lighting Says It Has Until Nov 26 to Regain Compliance With Nasdaq Listing Rules