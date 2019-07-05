Southernsun Asset Management Has Raised Dycom Industries (DY) Stake By $18.19 Million; 2 Analysts Bullish British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS)

Among 4 analysts covering British American Tobacco PLC (LON:BATS), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. British American Tobacco PLC had 30 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Liberum Capital maintained the shares of BATS in report on Wednesday, January 23 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 24 by Jefferies. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, March 1 by JP Morgan. Goldman Sachs maintained British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. The stock of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, January 24. The stock of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, January 11. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, February 8 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Wednesday, January 9 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Bernstein. The firm has “Buy” rating by Liberum Capital given on Tuesday, February 12. See British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) latest ratings:

Southernsun Asset Management Llc increased Dycom Industries Inc (DY) stake by 30.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Southernsun Asset Management Llc acquired 404,316 shares as Dycom Industries Inc (DY)’s stock declined 24.00%. The Southernsun Asset Management Llc holds 1.73M shares with $79.43M value, up from 1.32M last quarter. Dycom Industries Inc now has $1.85 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $58.14. About 181,400 shares traded. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 57.69% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.12% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 02/04/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – IN CONNECTION WITH SYKES’S APPOINTMENT, CO’S BOARD APPROVED RESOLUTION TO INCREASE NUMBER OF BOARD MEMBERS FROM 7 TO 8 – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES FISCAL 2019 GAAP SHR $3.81 – $4.70; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To EPS $3.81-EPS $4.70; 06/03/2018 Dycom Industries at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 Adjusted EPS $5.22-$6.14; 02/04/2018 – Dycom Industries, Inc. Appoints Richard K. Sykes as Director; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Lowers Expectations for Full Fiscal Year; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES CONTRACT REVENUES FOR FISCAL 2019 $3.23 BLN TO $3.43 BLN; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.28; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $73.7M

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the production and sale of tobacco products. The company has market cap of 68.45 billion GBP. It provides cigarettes and cigars; snus, a low-toxicant smokeless tobacco product; and e-cigarettes and other products, such as vapor and tobacco heating products, as well as nicotine inhalers. It has a 11.34 P/E ratio. The firm offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

The stock increased 0.57% or GBX 17 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 2984. About 2.80 million shares traded. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) has 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold DY shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 27.50 million shares or 0.99% less from 27.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peconic Ptnrs Limited Liability Co invested in 18,000 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc invested in 35,773 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 3,718 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank has invested 0.01% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Sei Invests invested in 0.03% or 164,084 shares. Amer Int Grp reported 0.01% stake. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 589,596 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Quantitative Investment Lc reported 0.1% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Goldman Sachs Gp stated it has 351,620 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0.11% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Howe & Rusling has 0.04% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 4,829 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can reported 0% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Quantbot Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.07% or 15,353 shares. 397,155 are owned by Aristotle Boston Ltd Liability. Jpmorgan Chase And Com holds 85,864 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Among 5 analysts covering Dycom (NYSE:DY), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Dycom had 10 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stephens given on Monday, March 4. DA Davidson maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $50 target in Thursday, February 28 report. Craig Hallum maintained the shares of DY in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity.