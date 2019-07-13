Southernsun Asset Management Has Lowered Western Union Co. (WU) Position; Shorts at Aramark (ARMK) Raised By 6.97%

Southernsun Asset Management Llc decreased Western Union Co. (WU) stake by 12.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Southernsun Asset Management Llc sold 359,139 shares as Western Union Co. (WU)’s stock rose 8.30%. The Southernsun Asset Management Llc holds 2.55 million shares with $47.11M value, down from 2.91 million last quarter. Western Union Co. now has $8.83B valuation. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $20.5. About 2.95 million shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has declined 1.57% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Revs Western Union Otlk To Stbl, Affirms ‘BBB/A-2′ Rtgs; 05/04/2018 – Western Union to let foreign workers in Japan send remittance via app; 07/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 21/05/2018 – Western Union Business Solutions Launches Intl Business Development Program With United Bankers’ Bank; 23/04/2018 – DJ Western Union Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WU); 04/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Western Union Expands Digital Service to Panama and Jamaica; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees FY Adj EPS $1.80-Adj EPS $1.90; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees 2018 GAAP Effective Tax Rate of Approximately 14%, Adjusted Tax Rate of Approximately 15%; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR: Outlook Reflects Expectation Western Union Will Be Able to Manage Through Any Further Compliance Matters While Maintaining It Preeminent Market Position

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) had an increase of 6.97% in short interest. ARMK’s SI was 12.07M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 6.97% from 11.28 million shares previously. With 4.66M avg volume, 3 days are for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)’s short sellers to cover ARMK’s short positions. The SI to Aramark’s float is 4.94%. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $36.45. About 2.33M shares traded. Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) has declined 16.13% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ARMK News: 08/05/2018 – ARAMARK ARMK.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $2.20 TO $2.30 INCLUDING ITEMS; 08/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Aramark (ARMK) Investors; 26/04/2018 – Ohio Warn Notice: Bexley/Franklin Potential Number Affected- Aramark Campus Services, LLC – Capital University – 06/28/2018; 08/05/2018 – ARAMARK REPORTS 2Q 2018 EARNINGS & BOOSTS 2018 OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – ARAMARK 2Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 46C; 08/05/2018 – ARAMARK SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.20 TO $2.30, EST. $2.22; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aramark, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARMK); 29/03/2018 – MFS Growth Fund Exits Allergan, Cuts Aramark; 29/05/2018 – MFS Growth Fund Adds Hilton, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Aramark; 08/05/2018 – Aramark Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.30

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $402,809 activity. $402,809 worth of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) was sold by Agrawal Rajesh K..

Analysts await The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 4.35% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.46 per share. WU’s profit will be $206.75 million for 10.68 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by The Western Union Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.08% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold WU shares while 148 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 430.12 million shares or 0.27% more from 428.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap invested in 364,000 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Blair William Il holds 0.01% or 76,849 shares in its portfolio. Glob Endowment Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 227,600 shares stake. Community Svcs Gp Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 15,115 shares. United Services Automobile Association reported 443,425 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Financial Bank has invested 0.01% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Paragon Capital Mgmt stated it has 11,800 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Gateway Invest Advisers stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 852,706 shares. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al reported 11,611 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Brandywine Inv Limited Liability Corporation owns 407,478 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Armstrong Henry H reported 0.45% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). The Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Amer Century reported 0% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Somerset Tru invested 0.01% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold Aramark shares while 86 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 226.21 million shares or 2.90% less from 232.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Endurance Wealth Inc holds 0.22% or 45,405 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). Amica Retiree Tru reported 2,625 shares. Art Ltd Com has invested 0.18% in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). Pnc Grp Inc Inc invested in 0% or 15,177 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership owns 57,600 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Janney Cap Management Ltd Co accumulated 8,998 shares. Northern Corporation invested 0.01% in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability stated it has 176,711 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Com has 421,094 shares. Montag & Caldwell Limited Liability Com owns 654,096 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 37,728 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 3,021 shares. Td Asset Mngmt reported 179,446 shares. Channing Capital Management stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

