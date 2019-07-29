Southernsun Asset Management Has Lowered Stake in Agco Corp. (AGCO) by $8.17 Million; Medicines Co (MDCO) Stock Value Rose While Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has Boosted Its Holding

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Medicines Co (MDCO) by 153.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp bought 75,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.30% with the market. The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49 million, up from 49,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Medicines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $36.69. About 156,685 shares traded. The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) has risen 4.52% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCO News: 26/04/2018 – Quality Cancer Care: Not Just a Matter of Anti-cancer Medicines; 28/03/2018 – SARISSA’S DENNER SAYS MEDICINES CO. SHOULD PARTNER OR BE BOUGHT; 19/03/2018 – Rep. Latta: E&C Members Introduce Bipartisan Bill to Reform and Improve Process for Regulating Over-the-Counter Medicines; 07/05/2018 – The Medicines Company Announces Inclisiran Data Showing Significant Reductions in Potentially Harmful Subtypes of Bad; 23/03/2018 – MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDATIONS FOR MARCH 2018; 16/04/2018 – The medicines, which help unleash the immune system on cancer cells, were tested in patients with advanced lung cancer; 03/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency to review Sanofi-Regeneron’s Dupixent, Cemiplimab; 27/03/2018 – The Medicines Company Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition; 18/05/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY SAYS CERTAIN OTHER PATIENTS MAY START NEW TREATMENT COURSES WITH ESMYA PROVIDED THEY HAVE REGULAR LIVER TESTS; 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDS APPROVAL OF CLOVIS ONCOLOGY CLVS.O OVARIAN CANCER DRUG RUBRACA

Southernsun Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Agco Corp. (AGCO) by 11.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc sold 118,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 883,749 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.47 million, down from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Agco Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $77.1. About 262,352 shares traded. AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) has risen 9.31% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.88% the S&P500. Some Historical AGCO News: 24/04/2018 – AGCO Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Trade war backfire: Steel tariff shrapnel hits U.S. farmers; 23/04/2018 – DJ AGCO Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGCO); 04/04/2018 US SOYBEAN: AGCO COULD BENEFIT AS IT HAS A HIGHER RELIANCE ON LATIN AMERICA, WHICH WILL BE THE BENEFICIARY OF THE US-CHINA TRADE WAR – BERENBERG; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp Sees FY EPS $3.65; 30/05/2018 – AGCO Announces Strategic and Development Partnership with AgIntegrated; 29/05/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for World’s 6 Leading Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers: Deere & Co, CNH Industrial, AGCO, CLAAS Group, SDF Group & Kubota – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – AGCO 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 12C; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp 1Q EPS 30c; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitve Ratings To Agco Finance’s Inaugural Agricultural Equipment Term Abs Transaction

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18 billion and $7.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 16,700 shares to 6,300 shares, valued at $579,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fastenal Co (Put) by 16,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $37.97 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.50, from 1.76 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold MDCO shares while 51 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 110.32 million shares or 22.86% more from 89.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group invested 0.01% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Sterling Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 156,200 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 170,000 are owned by Antipodean Advsr Limited Company. Hudson Bay Management Limited Partnership has 0.05% invested in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) for 125,000 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada accumulated 627 shares. Slate Path Capital Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 2.17M shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.01% stake. Panagora Asset Management invested in 0.06% or 456,004 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 200 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 2,517 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Swiss Bank & Trust reported 134,650 shares. Tekla Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 293,392 shares or 0.33% of the stock. South Dakota Council owns 13,600 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 98 are held by Gemmer Asset Mgmt. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.01% invested in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) for 91,854 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $536,715 activity. $322,215 worth of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) was sold by COLLAR GARY L on Friday, February 15.

Analysts await AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 20.45% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.32 per share. AGCO’s profit will be $122.09M for 12.12 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by AGCO Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 84.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold AGCO shares while 114 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.65 million shares or 5.19% less from 62.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 38,193 shares in its portfolio. Fairpointe Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.92% or 829,731 shares. Magnetar Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 9,982 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Prudential Fin, a New Jersey-based fund reported 519,234 shares. Qs Ltd accumulated 3,900 shares or 0% of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co Na holds 0.02% or 57,267 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 9,420 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fifth Third National Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Sei Investments reported 0.01% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). United Kingdom-based Barclays Pcl has invested 0% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). One Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 3,500 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Co stated it has 11,413 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.04% or 13,400 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.04% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) or 250,440 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Limited Liability Com holds 0.03% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) or 55,100 shares.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crane Co (NYSE:CR) by 154,273 shares to 417,244 shares, valued at $35.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 8,702 shares in the quarter, for a total of 579,920 shares, and has risen its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO).