Southernsun Asset Management Has Lowered Stake in Actuant (ATU) as Stock Declined; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Essex Financial Services Has Lowered Its Holding by $974,895

Essex Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc sold 515 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,769 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.14M, down from 4,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $859.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $12.27 during the last trading session, reaching $1736.69. About 1.70 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/05/2018 – Amazon is selling facial recognition technology to police, allowing them to analyze ‘millions of faces in real-time.’ Via @DelRey:; 16/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Amy Ryan replaces Sarah Paulson as ‘Lost Girls’ moves from Amazon to @Netflix; 28/03/2018 – White House says Trump not looking to go after Amazon right now; 29/04/2018 – Walmart Also in Talks to Sell Majority Stake in Brazil Operations; 24/04/2018 – DoorDash Tests Grocery Delivery With Walmart, Challenging Amazon; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: No White House action on Amazon at this time, but that could change; 26/05/2018 – Amazon covers the basics with food, clothing and entertainment; 31/03/2018 – Trump Claim About Amazon And Post Office Contradicted By AP — MarketWatch; 24/03/2018 – Huntkey will launch its power strips on Amazon of UK; 18/04/2018 – Some of the major market leaders getting back in the saddle again! $AMZN $BA $CAT $GOOGL and $NVDA all surging and nearing their recent highs

Southernsun Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Actuant Corp (ATU) by 4.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc sold 51,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.63% . The institutional investor held 1.09M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.06 million, down from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Actuant Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $21.82. About 268,800 shares traded. Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) has declined 17.48% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ATU News: 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT CORP ATU.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $1.00 TO $1.10; 21/03/2018 – Actuant Adjusts Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 08/05/2018 – Actuant at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Actuant Appoints New Board Members; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT 2Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 15C; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT ELECTS THREE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT CORP -; 07/05/2018 – Actuant Announces General Counsel Appointment; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT CORP – RECOGNIZED NET PROVISIONAL ONE-TIME ADJUSTMENT TO INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $0.14/SHR RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM DURING QTR; 21/03/2018 – CORRECT: ACTUANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.00 TO $1.10, EST. $1.05

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 94.39 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Essex Financial Services Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $338.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10,953 shares to 31,467 shares, valued at $1.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Groupinc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,755 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,805 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Usa Min Vol (USMV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lafayette Investments owns 177 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Jw Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 18.88% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Contravisory Investment Mngmt holds 0.03% or 41 shares in its portfolio. Arrow Financial Corp has invested 3.48% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). United Svcs Automobile Association owns 459,868 shares. Davis accumulated 4,352 shares. Cleararc Cap Incorporated holds 6,286 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership stated it has 2,913 shares or 1.95% of all its holdings. Colonial Trust Advsrs has invested 2.32% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Provise Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 1.83% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 7,214 shares. The Texas-based Sentinel Trust Lba has invested 0.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Friess Associate Limited Co reported 17,217 shares stake. Autus Asset Management Limited Co has 3,868 shares. Pure Fincl owns 519 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Com has invested 5.1% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 7 investors sold ATU shares while 45 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 62.27 million shares or 0.18% less from 62.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wellington Mngmt Group Limited Liability Partnership has 4.65M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) or 12,577 shares. Oppenheimer And holds 0.02% or 35,199 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 85,900 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Company has 0% invested in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) for 250,895 shares. Inv Counselors Of Maryland stated it has 0.92% in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU). Prudential Financial Inc accumulated 97,932 shares. 12,308 are owned by Raymond James Na. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0% stake. Pinebridge LP holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) for 62,664 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0% in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) or 122,161 shares. 4,500 are owned by Quantbot Techs Ltd Partnership. Jpmorgan Chase And has 0% invested in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU). Neuberger Berman Grp Lc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU). Proshare Advsrs Limited Co has 8,512 shares.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $1.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stepan Co (NYSE:SCL) by 11,258 shares to 187,925 shares, valued at $17.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.