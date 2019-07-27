Southernsun Asset Management Has Lifted Its Centene Corp. (CNC) Position by $22.89 Million; Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) Stake Has Lifted by Crescent Park Management Lp

Southernsun Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp. (CNC) by 103.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc bought 431,826 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 850,570 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.17 million, up from 418,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.10B market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $53.42. About 3.87M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 15/03/2018 – Centene recently partnered with RxAdvance, a start-up that manages pharmacy benefits; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Centene Proposed Sr. Unsec. Notes ‘BB+’; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief: Centene partnership with pharmacy start-up will drive better care with lower costs; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Making $340M Contribution to State of New York for Health Initiatives; 23/04/2018 – CENTENE:FIDELIS CARE TRANSACTION OK BY NY DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH; 21/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Centene Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS LOWER MIN. MEDICAL SPENDING RULE MAY BENEFIT FIRM; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief says Centene, RxAdvance partnership will drive better care with lower costs; 22/03/2018 – CENTENE FINED ON FAILURE TO MEET COMPLIANCE PLAN REQUIREMENTS

Crescent Park Management Lp increased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 61.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp bought 259,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 679,574 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.87 million, up from 419,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $26.72. About 1.04 million shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 1.46% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC KAR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ — Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 24/04/2018 – KAR Auction Services, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 76C; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $185 MLN; 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction Sees FY Net $329M-Net $349.7M; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.40 – $2.55; 23/04/2018 – DJ KAR Auction Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KAR)

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Centene: A Growth Healthcare Stock At A Bargain Value – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “White House kills drug rebate proposal, healthcare stocks rally premarket – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft Had A ‘Key Reversal’ After Smashing Earnings, Take Profits, Trim Positions – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Mosaic, Centene and American Airlines – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 23,495 shares to 259,237 shares, valued at $34.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 702,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.28M shares, and cut its stake in Actuant Corp (NYSE:ATU).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spirit Of America Mngmt New York holds 7,600 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Korea-based Mirae Asset Invs Company Ltd has invested 0.04% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Profund Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Richard Bernstein Advsr Lc owns 0.1% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 57,646 shares. Kennedy Capital Mngmt holds 103,477 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co invested in 799,586 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported 2.78 million shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Strs Ohio owns 950,478 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Co reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Quantres Asset Management Ltd reported 10,200 shares stake. Legal And General Grp Public Limited Com owns 2.58 million shares. 13,746 were reported by Pitcairn Co. Geode Capital Management Lc holds 6.03 million shares.

More notable recent KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “IAA Announces Board of Directors – Business Wire” on July 02, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “KAR Launches State-of-the-Art Data Science Pricing Tool for Commercial Consignment Customers – PRNewswire” published on June 06, 2019, Foxbusiness.com published: “Why KAR Auction Stock Plunged Nearly 20% This Morning – Fox Business” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Should Care About Edgewell Personal Care Companyâ€™s (NYSE:EPC) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “KAR Receives Favorable IRS Private Letter Ruling on Tax-Free Nature of Its Previously Announced Salvage Auction Business Spin-Off – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 127.65 million shares or 0.00% more from 127.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.2% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Menta Capital Limited Com reported 25,792 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al stated it has 218,494 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Bb&T holds 30,081 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. The Ohio-based Dean Invest Assoc Ltd Liability has invested 0.13% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Comerica Fincl Bank holds 0.07% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 171,092 shares. Putnam Fl Management stated it has 5,618 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 8,528 shares or 0% of the stock. Walleye Trading Llc invested in 120,425 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company has 264,000 shares. Tower Rech Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) has invested 0% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 7,728 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans holds 0.04% or 221,409 shares in its portfolio. First Bancshares Of Omaha has 98,027 shares. Colony Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 89,448 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings.