Southernsun Asset Management Has Lifted Darling Ingredients (DAR) Stake; Delek US Holdings, Inc. (DK) Had 1 Analysts Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering Delek US Hldgs (NYSE:DK), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Delek US Hldgs has $45 highest and $37 lowest target. $41’s average target is 9.30% above currents $37.51 stock price. Delek US Hldgs had 9 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of DK in report on Tuesday, June 25 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, September 10 by JP Morgan. Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Tuesday, June 25 by Goldman Sachs. As per Wednesday, April 10, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. See Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) latest ratings:

Southernsun Asset Management Llc increased Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) stake by 1.49% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Southernsun Asset Management Llc acquired 64,402 shares as Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR)’s stock declined 5.27%. The Southernsun Asset Management Llc holds 4.40M shares with $87.44 million value, up from 4.33M last quarter. Darling Ingredients Inc. now has $3.25B valuation. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $19.74. About 430,151 shares traded. Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) has risen 2.06% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical DAR News: 21/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Protein Conversion And Used Cooking Oil Collection Business; 09/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $110.4M, EST. $101.3M; 09/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 21/05/2018 – DARLING SELLS TERRA RENEWAL SERVICES TO AMERICAN RESIDUALS; 10/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 11/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC DAR.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $22; 25/04/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS REPORTS PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF €515; 21/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Sells its Terra Renewal Services Platform to American Residuals Group, LLC; 15/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS 1Q EPS 58C, EST. 28C

The stock increased 1.32% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $37.51. About 918,611 shares traded. Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) has declined 18.33% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.33% the S&P500. Some Historical DK News: 21/05/2018 – Delek US Announces Closing of the Sale of its West Coast Asphalt Terminals; 21/03/2018 – DELEK DRILLING 4Q REVENUE $100.7M; 19/03/2018 – Delek US Announces Sale of Paramount, CA Assets, including the Alt Air Renewable Fuels Facility; 21/05/2018 – ISRAEL ORDERS PAZ REFINERY, DELEK ASHDOD TO CUT AIR POLLUTION; 02/04/2018 – DELEK US HOLDINGS SIMPLIFIES DEBT STRUCTURE WITH NEW $1.0B REVO; 19/04/2018 – DJ Delek US Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DK); 15/03/2018 – FTC: 20180845: Andeavor; Delek US Holdings, Inc; 07/05/2018 – Delek US 1Q Loss/Shr 43c; 07/03/2018 – Noble, Delek seek rights to EMG pipeline for Egypt natgas supply; 19/03/2018 – DELEK SELLS ALTAIR, PARAMOUNT ASSETS TO WORLD ENERGY

Delek US Holdings, Inc. operates as an integrated energy firm that provides petroleum refining and transportation services. The company has market cap of $2.83 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Refining and Logistics. It has a 5.85 P/E ratio. The Refining segment owns and operates two refineries in Tyler, Texas, and El Dorado, Arkansas; and produces various petroleum products used in transportation and industrial markets.

