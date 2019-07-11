Southernsun Asset Management Has Increased Polaris Industries (PII) Stake by $730,968; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Market Value Rose While Pennsylvania Trust Co Has Decreased Its Position by $1.34 Million

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 3.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co sold 16,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 520,032 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.02M, down from 536,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $327.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $77.32. About 2.36M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 22/05/2018 – Exxon Reports Leak, Emissions at Baytown, Texas, Refinery; 12/04/2018 – OIL SEARCH LTD OSH.AX – EXXONMOBIL ADVISED THAT PNG LNG PROJECT SAFELY RECOMMENCED LNG PRODUCTION, LNG EXPORTS EXPECTED TO RESUME SHORTLY; 21/05/2018 – ExxonMobil and Employees Donate Almost $50 Million to U.S. Colleges and Universities; 27/04/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER PRODUCTION LOWER Y/Y ON GAS DEMAND; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL XOM.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE DARREN WOODS SAYS HOPES THAT NEW ATTORNEY GENERAL IN NEW YORK ‘COMES TO A DIFFERENT CONCLUSION’ ON CLIMATE PROBE FROM PREDECESSOR ERIC SCHNEIDERMAN; 02/04/2018 – Exxon Baytown refinery begins Flexicoker overhaul; 12/04/2018 – SANTOS LTD – ADVISED BY EXXONMOBIL THAT PRODUCTION OF LNG HAS SAFELY RESUMED FOLLOWING TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF OPS AFTER SEVERE EARTHQUAKE IN REGION; 02/04/2018 – Tanker docks at ExxonMobil’s Papua New Guinea LNG export terminal; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q PRODUCTION 10.04B MMCFE/D, EST. 10.51B; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: To Increase Earnings to $31B by 2025 at 2017 Prices Vs 2017 Adjusted Profit of $15B

Southernsun Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) by 1.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc bought 8,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 579,920 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.96 million, up from 571,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Polaris Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $84.55. About 81,797 shares traded. Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 16.95% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 10/05/2018 – Polaris Signs Collaboration Agreement with MD Anderson Cancer Center to Join its Immunotherapy Platform for Clinical Trials and Preclinical Research; 16/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within NetApp, Bed Bath & Beyond, Vishay Intertechnology, Polaris Industries, The Finis; 14/05/2018 – POLARIS CONSULTING & SERVICES LTD POLA.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPS 7.21 BLN RUPEES VS 5.69 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 09/05/2018 – EICHER 4Q EARNINGS INCLUDE INR1.87B LOSS RELATED TO POLARIS JV; 02/04/2018 – POLARIS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YR; 06/03/2018 – POLARIS INFRASTRUCTURE ANNOUNCES 2017 YEAR END RESULTS; 09/05/2018 – Polaris RZR® Factory Racing Continues Dominant 2018 Season Clinching Victories at VT Construction Silver State 300 Presented b; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ARLINGTON CAPITAL PARTNERS AGREES TO SELL POLARIS ALPHA TO PARSONS; 09/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC Pll.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $105; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries Inc. Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire Boat Holdings, LLC, The Leading Manufacturer Of Pontoon Boats In The U.S

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15 billion for 19.72 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $2.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 3,934 shares to 126,936 shares, valued at $22.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 5,360 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,465 shares, and has risen its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

Since February 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $99,660 activity.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Extended Stay America Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 28,973 shares to 4.43M shares, valued at $79.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Federal Signal Corp (NYSE:FSS) by 94,935 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 478,932 shares, and cut its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR).

